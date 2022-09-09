ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

State complaint filed against San Jose mayoral candidate

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan’s mayoral campaign is at the center of a complaint filed Friday with the state labor commissioner, three days after San José Spotlight reported potential labor law violations.

The freshman councilmember is being accused of misclassifying campaign workers as independent contractors.

A San José Spotlight investigation earlier this week revealed that Mahan’s campaign this year classified 18 campaign workers as consultants, filling roles such as volunteer coordinator, deputy field director, communication director and campaign manager. More than half are high schoolers, in college or recent grads. None own campaign consultancies or firms.

That appears to violate Assembly Bill 5 , a state law approved in 2019 that requires many companies to classify workers—including campaign staff—as employees instead of independent contractors. The law is meant to crack down on employers misclassifying workers to skirt paying benefits, payroll taxes and higher wages.

A complaint filed Friday with the California Department of Labor claims Mahan’s campaign is violating AB 5 by treating workers as contractors instead of employees. The complaint came from Kevin Smith, a local prosecutor and San Jose resident.

Related Stories

September 6, 2022

San Jose candidate could be flouting California labor law

June 7, 2022

Cindy Chavez, Matt Mahan lead in San Jose mayor’s race

September 7, 2019

South Bay independent contractors share mixed feelings about AB5

“I implore you to conduct an investigation into these suspected labor law violations and to notify the proper authorities of these violations to prosecute the Mahan campaign for their labor law violations and to seek protection for the workers who are being exploited,” Smith wrote in the complaint obtained by this news organization. “Our politicians, candidates, and their campaigns cannot be held to different standards than businesses and must remain accountable for complying with California’s employment practices.”

Mahan is competing against Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez to replace outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Matthew Quevedo, Mahan’s campaign manager, called the complaint a “coordinated effort” from the Chavez camp to distract from her “failed record.” He also questioned the credibility of Smith, the complainant.

“No Kevin Smith filed a complaint when Chavez was accused of lobbying the District Attorney not to prosecute a corrupt politician,” Quevedo said. “No Kevin Smith filed a complaint when Chavez diverted COVID-19 relief funds to bonuses for high-paid bureaucrats. An attorney named Kevin Smith has donated multiple times to Chavez. An attorney named Kevin Smith is head of the Santa Clara County Government Attorneys’ Association, a longtime Chavez ally. No Mahan campaign staffer has filed a complaint and no Kevin Smith has ever been associated with our campaign, meaning he has no knowledge at all of the true facts.”

Quevedo previously told San José Spotlight the campaign is reviewing its hiring records.

The complaint also lists three other people paid by Mahan’s campaign for “phone banking” as consultants.

Employees, not contractors

The complaint says all workers should be classified as employees—and provided benefits like sick leave and overtime pay. If Mahan’s campaign wants to list them as contractors, the campaign must prove the workers qualify under AB 5’s standards. Civil penalties for misclassification range between $5,000 and $25,000, according to California law. The attorney general, district attorney or city attorney could also investigate misclassification claims and prosecute violators.

Two labor and employment attorneys who reviewed the situation told San José Spotlight they see a case for misclassification.

To be classified as an independent contractor under AB 5, a worker must pass a three-prong test. They must be free from control and direction of their employer, the work is outside of the workplace’s usual course of business and the worker has routinely engaged in an independent trade, occupation or business they are hired to do.

“All three conditions must be satisfied to classify campaign workers as independent contractors,” Smith’s complaint says. “It is very likely Mahan can make no such showing.”

The complaint argues campaign workers often follow direction from the campaign manager—meaning they’re not free from their employer’s control. Workers are also hired to do political campaign-related tasks, such as canvassing and attending community events for voter outreach. The complaint says those jobs falls within the usual course of business of Mahan’s campaign.

Campaign consultants, election attorneys and pollsters with their own firms are typically considered independent contractors and exempt from AB 5, but workers who don’t work campaign-related jobs outside of Mahan’s campaign—or own a business—shouldn’t be classified as contractors either, the complaint says.

“Our public safety infrastructure is harmed when employers don’t pay their fair share of taxes and employees are exploited when they don’t have disability protection, sick leave or other basic benefits to manage an injury or sickness,” Smith told San José Spotlight. “Assuming these allegations are true, Matt Mahan must explain why he chose not to follow the law like everyone else. This does not bode well for his stewardship of a budget the size of San Jose’s if he can’t get his own financial house in order.”

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post State complaint filed against San Jose mayoral candidate appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Newsom signs landmark mental health bill in San Jose

Eight months ago Gov. Gavin Newsom came to San Jose to explain his vision for changing the mental health care system, and how the sickest of the sick would receive treatment for severe mental illness and substance use disorders. Today, Newsom came back to sign the Community Assistance, Recovery and...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment

Major plans for revamping the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza in San Jose are one step closer to fruition. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the... The post UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose police to further scrutinize use of body cams

The San Jose Police Department is updating how it reviews its use of body cameras, but changes are not as extensive as some hoped. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved a new audit policy on Tuesday, which calls for the hiring of a senior analyst to monitor if police officers are correctly using body... The post UPDATE: San Jose police to further scrutinize use of body cams appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley officials question Newsom’s mental health plan

California lawmakers approved a first in the nation bill that prompts court-ordered mental health treatment and support for individuals suffering from severe mental illness, but there is concern about how it will work. The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court program sailed through the state Legislature, with a unanimous vote in the Senate and only... The post Silicon Valley officials question Newsom’s mental health plan appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Morgan Hill Times

Hundreds join rally against Gilroy mining proposal

Hundreds of people rallied against a proposed mining project south of Gilroy in front of Santa Clara County government buildings on Sept. 10, at an event co-sponsored by 70 area organizations that advocate for human rights and environmental protection. During the rally, about 75 members of the Amah Mutsun Tribal...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

More changes coming to West San Jose

A potentially historic West San Jose barn and cottage built near the turn of the 20th century could be demolished to make way for dozens of condominiums and ground floor businesses. Just a half-mile north from where developer and dentist Adam Askari is planning to build a 119-room hotel that...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Cindy Chavez
Person
Kevin Smith
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

New water rules in effect for Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As Santa Clara County endures a third year of drought, the Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously voted to strengthen existing rules over outdoor watering. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors banned watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Valley Water also streamlined its coordination with water retailers […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Not One But Two Oakland Mayoral Candidates Have Been Arrested on Gun Charges

There are ten candidates vying to be the Mayor of Oakland on the November ballot, and two of them have been arrested on gun charges for incidents that happened in 2021. The City of Oakland will elect a new mayor in the upcoming November 8 election. Current mayor Libby Schaaf will be termed out, having served her two full terms. A conventional-wisdom, Cliffs Notes summary of the race, if you haven’t been paying attention, would break this into a likely showdown between current city councilmembers Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao, and former councilmember Ignacio de la Fuente, with however the chips fall in ranked-choice voting likely to determining the winner.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mayor#Political Campaign#State#Assembly
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release.  Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara mayor highlights budget, city growth in annual speech

As Santa Clara faces ongoing economic struggles exacerbated by the pandemic, the city’s mayor on Saturday presented a brighter vision for the future. During Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s first in-person State of the City address, she highlighted her administration’s approach to worsening local issues, such as homelessness. The city this past year has helped fund programs like... The post Santa Clara mayor highlights budget, city growth in annual speech appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San José Spotlight

‘They’re exhausted’: Silicon Valley schools need bus drivers

Santa Clara County school districts are doing all they can to get bus drivers on board amid a nationwide shortage. Ongoing vacancies have drivers stretched thin, prompting schools to woo potential employees with higher compensation and training opportunities. The shortages also mean longer bus routes, which can cause students to be late for school. Officials say... The post ‘They’re exhausted’: Silicon Valley schools need bus drivers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy