Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline
Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting
The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
Everything Bo Nix said on Wednesday of BYU week
Bo Nix met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team's final preparation for its upcoming matchup against No. 12 BYU. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games
Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
St. Thomas Aquinas has another headed to All-American Bowl in LB Jayvant Brown
Top247 linebacker Jayvant Brown is the latest St. Thomas Aquinas product that will wrap up his prep career at the All-American Bowl as the uncommitted senior was presented with his virtual AAB jersey on Wednesday night during the Road to the Dome digital series. “I’m really fired up and just...
Miami offensive line commit Connor Lew honored as part of the All-American Bowl
Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain four-star offensive lineman and Miami commit Connor Lew was honored as an All-American this week as part of the Road to the Dome Series. Lew shared the moment with his family, coaches and teammates during a ceremony inside his school’s fieldhouse. “Being an All American...
Indiana kicker commit Nicolas Radicic headed to the All-American Bowl
Coppell (Texas) High kicker and Indiana commit Nicolas Radicic was honored this week as part of the All-American Bowl, awarded his jersey during the Road to the Dome series. Radicic shared the moment in his backyard with some teammates. “It was amazing,” Radicic said. “Definitely a surreal moment and something...
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's press conference that included heavy QB questioning
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Nevada, but the questioning was all about the quarterback position. In an intense line of questioning, Ferentz alluded to Spencer Petras' body of work. Here's the full question and answers from today's press conference. You can get...
OBR Analytics: Week 1 Recap And Donovan People-Jones
The Cleveland Browns got a win over the Carolina Panthers to open the season on Sunday and the OBR's Anthony Reinhard has some metrics from the game as well as some thoughts on Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
Cascadia Preps Radio: 9/14/22 Huffman and Spencer
Brandon Huffman and Ryland Spencer get together to talk football, and other topics. Be sure to visit the Avery Huffman DIPG Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit their website AveryStrongDIPG.org. If you or a business you know is looking for a way to get involved with the Avery...
Entz maintains consistent approach heading into Arizona
North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz took the podium earlier this week to discuss the Arizona game on Saturday and was immediately asked about the travel. “We’re going to logistically probably look at some our schedules that we’ve utilized in the past when we’ve gone out to the east coast,” Entz said. “There is a two hour differential that we will have to handle, but as far as us playing in the evening, these kids are night owls.
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
After coming to Syracuse to vie for starting QB job, Michigan transfer Dan Villari embracing role as flex WR
Dan Villari transferred from Michigan to Syracuse football this winter with his mind set on winning the starting quarterback job. Eight months later, he highlighted his.
