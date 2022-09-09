ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline

Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out

West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
247Sports

Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting

The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said on Wednesday of BYU week

Bo Nix met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team's final preparation for its upcoming matchup against No. 12 BYU. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games

Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cascadia Preps Radio: 9/14/22 Huffman and Spencer

Brandon Huffman and Ryland Spencer get together to talk football, and other topics. Be sure to visit the Avery Huffman DIPG Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit their website AveryStrongDIPG.org. If you or a business you know is looking for a way to get involved with the Avery...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Entz maintains consistent approach heading into Arizona

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz took the podium earlier this week to discuss the Arizona game on Saturday and was immediately asked about the travel. “We’re going to logistically probably look at some our schedules that we’ve utilized in the past when we’ve gone out to the east coast,” Entz said. “There is a two hour differential that we will have to handle, but as far as us playing in the evening, these kids are night owls.
FARGO, ND
247Sports

247Sports

