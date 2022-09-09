Read full article on original website
Revisiting Wisconsin’s failed fourth-down attempt against Washington State
MADISON, Wis. — While giving an opening statement to reporters after his team lost 17-14 to Washington State on Saturday, Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst rattled off various aspects of the disappointing afternoon. There were 11 penalties for 106 yards, several special teams errors and plenty of other...
Photos from Oregon's BYU week practices
Oregon concluded its third day of BYU prep week on Wednesday morning. The team practiced in full pads. Media was allowed to attend the first 20 or so minutes of practice to take notes and photos. DuckTerritory.com photographer Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture Tuesday's action.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives his final updates to the media before facing BYU
Hear Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning's comments in his final interview with the media ahead of the Ducks' Top 25 matchup with No. 12 BYU from Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox...
Bowl Projections: Oregon a popular choice for two specific bowl games
The No. 24 ranked Oregon Ducks go into a showdown of Top 25 programs this weekend in Autzen when they play host to visiting No. 12 BYU. The game will have the nation's eyes on it as the Ducks will get a second-chance at a Top 25 opponent and hope to prove they are one of the nation's top teams, while the Cougars, they'll be looking for another Top 25 win and yet another chance at propelling their own program into the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff discussion.
Updated betting odds for No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
Oregon begins week three as a favorite over No. 12 BYU, coming off a dominant 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Bo Nix and the offense led the way for the Ducks as they anxiously awaited their time to get back on the field following the 49-3 defeat they had against No. 1 Georgia. The wait was worth it as Nix threw for five touchdowns, while Mar'Keise Irving, Byron Cardwell, and Noah Whittington also ran for a touchdown. The gameplan from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham worked to perfection, as the Ducks secured 40 first downs, setting a new school record en route to the most points they've scored since 2019.
Eric Schmidt: Husky EDGE Players Will Face Their Toughest Test Yet This Weekend
Washington EDGE coach Eric Schmidt likes the progress of his group so far this season. He also liked being able to get some younger, less experienced players into last week's game vs. Portland State. However, even with all of that growth from his players, he knows they have more to offer and feels this weekend, in their game against Michigan State, will be their biggest test yet...
