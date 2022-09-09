Oregon begins week three as a favorite over No. 12 BYU, coming off a dominant 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Bo Nix and the offense led the way for the Ducks as they anxiously awaited their time to get back on the field following the 49-3 defeat they had against No. 1 Georgia. The wait was worth it as Nix threw for five touchdowns, while Mar'Keise Irving, Byron Cardwell, and Noah Whittington also ran for a touchdown. The gameplan from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham worked to perfection, as the Ducks secured 40 first downs, setting a new school record en route to the most points they've scored since 2019.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO