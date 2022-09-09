Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel Breaks Silence, US Selections, & Practice Swims
We discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the legitimacy of practice swims Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the...
swimswam.com
Jose Finkel Day 1: Heitmann Cracks South American Record in Women’s SCM 400 Free
SCM (25m) The 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy kicked off tonight in Recife, Brazil, featuring the best and brightest of Brazilian swimming. Additionally, this meet serves as the selection meet for the Brazil’s 2022 SC World Championships team. The first night of the meet saw some incredible racing, including a...
swimswam.com
How Big Is an Olympic-Sized Swimming Pool?
Many pools are billed as "Olympic-sized" pools, but how many of them actually meet the criteria for an Olympic swimming pool? Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Luxury hotels and apartments love to brag about the installation of an Olympic sized swimming pool, but very few of these pools actually meet the standard for ‘Olympic sized.’
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Official Ballot for the 2022 Golden Goggles Awards
Bobby Finke is in line for a lot of hardware at the 2022 Golden Goggles awards after breaking two American Records in Budapest in June. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The official nominations and details for the 2022 USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards gala have been announced, and it’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Watch All Eight Times David Popovici Won The 100/200 Freestyle During Summer 2022
Relive the summer of Popovici by watching footage from all eight of his gold medal-winning races across four meets in 2022. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. If you have been tuned into the world of swimming over the past few months, the name you’ve probably heard the most is David Popovici. David Popovici has risen to prominence in the male freestyle races over the past few years and made his Olympic debut in 2021. One year after he qualified for both the 100 and 200 freestyle Olympic finals, David Popovici had the summer of his life (so far) in 2022.
swimswam.com
Bobby Finke and Torri Huske Headline Nominations For 2022 Golden Goggles Awards
On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21 in New York City. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City. The awards show will be held to celebrate the accomplishments of the U.S. national swim team, with an emphasis on their performances at the 2022 World Championships in June 2022. This year marks the 19th year that Golden Goggles has been held.
swimswam.com
European Champs Medalist Signe Bro Moves to Spain to Train with Ben Titley
Danish sprinter Signe Bro has moved to Sant Cugat, Spain to train at the National Training Center under newly appointed head coach Ben Titley. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Danish sprinter Signe Bro has moved to Sant Cugat, Spain to train at the National Training Center under newly appointed...
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Kayla Gregory Sends Verbal to UC-Davis (2023)
California native Kayla Gregory has elected to stay in-state for the UC-Davis Aggies, beginning next fall in the 2023-2024 season Current photo via Kayla Gregory. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Ke Complete Results
Indian Swimming Or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamHindi. 36th National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ka 2nd Sabse Bada Event Jo Ki 6 Se 10 September Tak Guwahati Me Ho Rha Tha Wo Complete Ho Chuka Hai And 29 Medals Ke Sath Team Karnataka Ne Medal Statistics Me Apni Jagah Top Place Par Confirm Kri. 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Me 8 New Records Bnaye Gaye Hai Jinki Details Niche Article Me Di Ja Rhi Hai. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko Is Article Me Mil Jayegi And Indian Swimming Ki News Ki Update Ke Liye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
swimswam.com
A Golden Wedding: Olympic Champs Kromowidjojo And Weertman Get Married
The freestyle Olympic champions have officially tied the knot after getting engage in 2019 before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Archive photo via Victor Puig. Dutch Olympic champions Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Ferry Weertman got married on September 10, 2022. Kromowidjojo and Weertman announced their engagement back in December of 2019 and specified at the time that they would wait until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to officially tie the knot.
swimswam.com
What Excites Herbie Behm Most About ASU’s Post Grad Group?
Behm will have his hands full this year not only with the college team but also with post-grads like Simone Manuel, Ryan Held, and Olivia Smoliga Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with ASU sprint coach, Herbie Behm. The...
swimswam.com
Practice + Pancakes: Sandpipers Elite Group “Sprints” 7300 IM/Fly Workout
I don't think Ron would agree, but according to the athletes, this 7,300-yard workout was their "sprint" practice for the week. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While I was in Las Vegas earlier this month, I had to go witness a practice with the Sandpipers of Nevada for myself....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Cal Women’s Swim & Dive Announce 2022-23 Competition Schedule
The slate includes the team attending the mid-season Minnesota Invitational and a slew of Pac-12 matchups in early 2023. Current photo via Cal Athletics. The Cal women’s swim & dive team announced their 2022-23 competition schedule on Monday. The slate includes the team attending the mid-season Minnesota Invitational and...
swimswam.com
16 USA Men’s National Team Athletes Head To Europe For 2022-23 Club Season
After 11 did so last year, 16 U.S. National Team members will compete in the 2022-23 European club season. Current photo via USA Water Polo. Irvine, CA – September 12 – The USA Men’s National Team will wield a major presence on the European club scene yet again this upcoming season. One year after 11 members of the Men’s National Team capped up for some of the top clubs abroad, a variety of countries have welcomed 16 Team USA athletes for the 2022-23 season. Some athletes have been competing for their clubs for multiple years while others make the move to a new club this year. The international water polo landscape features a host of athletes with experience at the USA Water Polo and NCAA levels; here’s a closer look at current members of the Team USA pipeline.
swimswam.com
Ranking The 2022 Women’s NCAA Recruiting Classes: #13-16
52-second backstroker Emma Karam headlines the UNC Tar Heels recruiting class as we kick off our class by class NCAA recruiting class ranks. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We continue our 2022 recruiting series with a team-by-team look at the best recruiting classes entering the NCAA next season. The...
swimswam.com
FINIS Set of the Week: IM, But Make It Doable
Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes). A set for when you want to work on IM, but you don’t want to do that much IM.
swimswam.com
Diving Par Dhyan Dena Chah Raha Hai Swimming Federation Of India
Isme Koi Doubt Nhi Hai Ki Diving Ek Spectacular Olympic Sport Hai Wo Bhi Huge Fan Following Ke Sath But Abhi Bhi India. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Isme Koi Doubt Nhi Hai Ki Diving Ek Spectacular Olympic Sport Hai Wo Bhi Huge Fan Following Ke Sath But Abhi Bhi India Mei Apna Mark Banana Mei Asafal Raha Hai.
swimswam.com
Tokyo Medalist Santo Condorelli Given 18-Month FINA Ban for Whereabouts Failures
Condorelli's ban began on June 24th, meaning it will extend until December 23rd, 2023. Stock photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist Santo Condorelli has received an 18-month ban by FINA as result of ‘whereabouts failure” pertaining to anti-doping drug tests. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is in charge of doping control measures for FINA, the international governing body that oversees aquatic sports all over the world.
swimswam.com
2022 Jose Finkel Trophy Will be Nicholas Santos’ Final Meet on Brazilian Soil
SCM (25m) 42-year-old Nicholas Santos is competing at the 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy in Recife this week, which he plans to be his final meet on Brazilian soil. Santos hinted after the 2021 SC World Championships that he would compete one more year before retiring, and it looks like he’s sticking with that timeline.
swimswam.com
FINA Suspends Former LEN President Paolo Barelli Indefinitely
FINA's independent Ethics Panel has provisionally suspended the Italian Swimming Federation President for alleged wrongdoing in three separate cases. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala/DBM/Insidefoto. FINA has suspended Paolo Barelli, the former LEN President and current leader of the Italian Swimming Federation, effective immediately. In a press release issued Wednesday, the...
Comments / 0