Swimming & Surfing

swimswam.com

SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel Breaks Silence, US Selections, & Practice Swims

We discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the legitimacy of practice swims Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

How Big Is an Olympic-Sized Swimming Pool?

Many pools are billed as "Olympic-sized" pools, but how many of them actually meet the criteria for an Olympic swimming pool? Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Luxury hotels and apartments love to brag about the installation of an Olympic sized swimming pool, but very few of these pools actually meet the standard for ‘Olympic sized.’
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

SwimSwam’s Official Ballot for the 2022 Golden Goggles Awards

Bobby Finke is in line for a lot of hardware at the 2022 Golden Goggles awards after breaking two American Records in Budapest in June. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The official nominations and details for the 2022 USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards gala have been announced, and it’s...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Person
Federica Pellegrini
Person
Caeleb Dressel
Person
Kyle Chalmers
swimswam.com

Watch All Eight Times David Popovici Won The 100/200 Freestyle During Summer 2022

Relive the summer of Popovici by watching footage from all eight of his gold medal-winning races across four meets in 2022. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. If you have been tuned into the world of swimming over the past few months, the name you’ve probably heard the most is David Popovici. David Popovici has risen to prominence in the male freestyle races over the past few years and made his Olympic debut in 2021. One year after he qualified for both the 100 and 200 freestyle Olympic finals, David Popovici had the summer of his life (so far) in 2022.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Bobby Finke and Torri Huske Headline Nominations For 2022 Golden Goggles Awards

On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21 in New York City. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City. The awards show will be held to celebrate the accomplishments of the U.S. national swim team, with an emphasis on their performances at the 2022 World Championships in June 2022. This year marks the 19th year that Golden Goggles has been held.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

European Champs Medalist Signe Bro Moves to Spain to Train with Ben Titley

Danish sprinter Signe Bro has moved to Sant Cugat, Spain to train at the National Training Center under newly appointed head coach Ben Titley. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Danish sprinter Signe Bro has moved to Sant Cugat, Spain to train at the National Training Center under newly appointed...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Winter Juniors Qualifier Kayla Gregory Sends Verbal to UC-Davis (2023)

California native Kayla Gregory has elected to stay in-state for the UC-Davis Aggies, beginning next fall in the 2023-2024 season Current photo via Kayla Gregory. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Ke Complete Results

Indian Swimming Or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamHindi. 36th National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ka 2nd Sabse Bada Event Jo Ki 6 Se 10 September Tak Guwahati Me Ho Rha Tha Wo Complete Ho Chuka Hai And 29 Medals Ke Sath Team Karnataka Ne Medal Statistics Me Apni Jagah Top Place Par Confirm Kri. 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Me 8 New Records Bnaye Gaye Hai Jinki Details Niche Article Me Di Ja Rhi Hai. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko Is Article Me Mil Jayegi And Indian Swimming Ki News Ki Update Ke Liye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

A Golden Wedding: Olympic Champs Kromowidjojo And Weertman Get Married

The freestyle Olympic champions have officially tied the knot after getting engage in 2019 before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Archive photo via Victor Puig. Dutch Olympic champions Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Ferry Weertman got married on September 10, 2022. Kromowidjojo and Weertman announced their engagement back in December of 2019 and specified at the time that they would wait until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to officially tie the knot.
CELEBRITIES
swimswam.com

What Excites Herbie Behm Most About ASU’s Post Grad Group?

Behm will have his hands full this year not only with the college team but also with post-grads like Simone Manuel, Ryan Held, and Olivia Smoliga Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with ASU sprint coach, Herbie Behm. The...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Cal Women’s Swim & Dive Announce 2022-23 Competition Schedule

The slate includes the team attending the mid-season Minnesota Invitational and a slew of Pac-12 matchups in early 2023. Current photo via Cal Athletics. The Cal women’s swim & dive team announced their 2022-23 competition schedule on Monday. The slate includes the team attending the mid-season Minnesota Invitational and...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

16 USA Men’s National Team Athletes Head To Europe For 2022-23 Club Season

After 11 did so last year, 16 U.S. National Team members will compete in the 2022-23 European club season. Current photo via USA Water Polo. Irvine, CA – September 12 – The USA Men’s National Team will wield a major presence on the European club scene yet again this upcoming season. One year after 11 members of the Men’s National Team capped up for some of the top clubs abroad, a variety of countries have welcomed 16 Team USA athletes for the 2022-23 season. Some athletes have been competing for their clubs for multiple years while others make the move to a new club this year. The international water polo landscape features a host of athletes with experience at the USA Water Polo and NCAA levels; here’s a closer look at current members of the Team USA pipeline.
POLITICS
swimswam.com

Ranking The 2022 Women’s NCAA Recruiting Classes: #13-16

52-second backstroker Emma Karam headlines the UNC Tar Heels recruiting class as we kick off our class by class NCAA recruiting class ranks. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We continue our 2022 recruiting series with a team-by-team look at the best recruiting classes entering the NCAA next season. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
swimswam.com

FINIS Set of the Week: IM, But Make It Doable

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes). A set for when you want to work on IM, but you don’t want to do that much IM.
EDUCATION
swimswam.com

Diving Par Dhyan Dena Chah Raha Hai Swimming Federation Of India

Isme Koi Doubt Nhi Hai Ki Diving Ek Spectacular Olympic Sport Hai Wo Bhi Huge Fan Following Ke Sath But Abhi Bhi India. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Isme Koi Doubt Nhi Hai Ki Diving Ek Spectacular Olympic Sport Hai Wo Bhi Huge Fan Following Ke Sath But Abhi Bhi India Mei Apna Mark Banana Mei Asafal Raha Hai.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Tokyo Medalist Santo Condorelli Given 18-Month FINA Ban for Whereabouts Failures

Condorelli's ban began on June 24th, meaning it will extend until December 23rd, 2023. Stock photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist Santo Condorelli has received an 18-month ban by FINA as result of ‘whereabouts failure” pertaining to anti-doping drug tests. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is in charge of doping control measures for FINA, the international governing body that oversees aquatic sports all over the world.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2022 Jose Finkel Trophy Will be Nicholas Santos’ Final Meet on Brazilian Soil

SCM (25m) 42-year-old Nicholas Santos is competing at the 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy in Recife this week, which he plans to be his final meet on Brazilian soil. Santos hinted after the 2021 SC World Championships that he would compete one more year before retiring, and it looks like he’s sticking with that timeline.
WORLD
swimswam.com

FINA Suspends Former LEN President Paolo Barelli Indefinitely

FINA's independent Ethics Panel has provisionally suspended the Italian Swimming Federation President for alleged wrongdoing in three separate cases. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala/DBM/Insidefoto. FINA has suspended Paolo Barelli, the former LEN President and current leader of the Italian Swimming Federation, effective immediately. In a press release issued Wednesday, the...
SWIMMING & SURFING

