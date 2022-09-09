Step aside, Kim and Khloé: Kourtney Kardashian Barker is making her way into the world of fashion. The British e-retailer Boohoo named the Poosh founder as its newest ambassador, and she set out to design two capsule collections that incorporate more sustainability practices. While she acknowledges the environmental concerns of fast fashion in the collection's press release, Kardashian Barker set out to gain insight from industry leaders on how to make her line more sustainable. Most of the pieces from her line are made from recycled materials and fibers. Kardashian Barker states, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part. There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements."

