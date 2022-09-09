Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
The Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker Collection Is Here — Shop Our 14 Picks
Step aside, Kim and Khloé: Kourtney Kardashian Barker is making her way into the world of fashion. The British e-retailer Boohoo named the Poosh founder as its newest ambassador, and she set out to design two capsule collections that incorporate more sustainability practices. While she acknowledges the environmental concerns of fast fashion in the collection's press release, Kardashian Barker set out to gain insight from industry leaders on how to make her line more sustainable. Most of the pieces from her line are made from recycled materials and fibers. Kardashian Barker states, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part. There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements."
PopSugar
What POPSUGAR Readers Bought in August: Gel Nail Polish and Halloween Costumes
If you're like us, you love checking out the bestsellers list on your favorite websites, and you always want to know what your most stylish friends have added to their shopping carts recently. We're always curious about what our POPSUGAR audience are obsessed with, and in the month of August, it really ran the gamut. From sleek neutral nail polish to useful Apple AirTags that are lifesavers when traveling and cute jelly sandals that are the epitome of the Barbiecore fashion trend, these are the 10 most loved — and most purchased — items POPSUGAR readers couldn't get enough of.
PopSugar
A Revolution Beauty x "Game of Thrones" Makeup Collection Is Coming
If the recent premiere of "House of the Dragon" hasn't yet satiated your thirst for any and all things "Game of Thrones" related, we have good news for you: Revolution Beauty recently released a themed collection inspired by the series that will have you feeling like a true Targaryen — or at least give you the makeup to look like one for Halloween.
Comments / 0