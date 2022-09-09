ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Pompano Beach, FL
Accidents
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Delray Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident#Delray Beach Man Strikes#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
BOCANEWSNOW

Dakota Delray Beach Resident Jailed On Multiple Charges

Joshua Bade Allegedly Battered Deputy… Resisted Arrest With Violence. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Dakota, the new luxury home community at U.S. 441 and Atlantic Avenue, was arrested early Monday morning by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. Joshua Bade, 39, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Man Charged By Federal Grand Jury

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A federal grand jury has charged a Delray Beach man with failing to register as a sexual offender and possessing illegal child imagery. The United States Department of Justice made the announcement in this advisory: A South Florida federal […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

DEPUTY ARRESTED FOR DUI, SPEEDING, CRITICAL CRASH

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested by his own police department Wednesday following an ongoing investigation into a critical crash. BSO issued this statement, which we are publishing in its entirety: The Broward […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man To Spend 30 Years In Federal Prison

Abused Non-Verbal, Autistic Child. Sent Obscene Material To Australia Where Police Tipped U.S. Investigators. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:16 p.m: See response from family, below. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man will spend 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy