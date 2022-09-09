Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
cw34.com
12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
cbs12.com
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
cw34.com
Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach landscaping truck
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a city of Delray Beach truck Wednesday morning.
One Critically Injured In Several Rainy Day Crashes Across Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Another Car Into Canal On Yamato Road Near B’Nai Israel. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:06 p.m — The victim of the Delray Beach crash, originally reported as having died, is in critical condition. The City of Delray Beach issued this statement a short time ago: “This morning, a traffic accident occurred near the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
WPB man charged with attempted human smuggling in the Keys: Sheriff
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested on Monday after deputies say they attempted to travel to Cuba and return smuggling migrants into the U.S., one man was from West Palm Beach. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, and Jorge Luis...
Click10.com
1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
'I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless.'. Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester.
Dakota Delray Beach Resident Jailed On Multiple Charges
Joshua Bade Allegedly Battered Deputy… Resisted Arrest With Violence. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Dakota, the new luxury home community at U.S. 441 and Atlantic Avenue, was arrested early Monday morning by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. Joshua Bade, 39, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach
Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach.
Delray Beach Man Charged By Federal Grand Jury
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A federal grand jury has charged a Delray Beach man with failing to register as a sexual offender and possessing illegal child imagery. The United States Department of Justice made the announcement in this advisory: A South Florida federal […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DEPUTY ARRESTED FOR DUI, SPEEDING, CRITICAL CRASH
Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested by his own police department Wednesday following an ongoing investigation into a critical crash. BSO issued this statement, which we are publishing in its entirety: The Broward […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
A South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.
cw34.com
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
5-year-old who went missing In South Florida found dead
South Florida authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing.
cw34.com
Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
Palm Beach County Man To Spend 30 Years In Federal Prison
Abused Non-Verbal, Autistic Child. Sent Obscene Material To Australia Where Police Tipped U.S. Investigators. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:16 p.m: See response from family, below. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man will spend 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0