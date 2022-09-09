Read full article on original website
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can help Remy re-open a restaurant in the Valley. Once the restaurant is fully operational, you can serve food to different characters, thus improving your relationship with them. How to Unlock Remy. To unlock Remy, you'll need access to the castle in the Plaza. Once...
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
Story Mode - Aterna Collectibles
Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide and walkthrough will help you find every item in all six of Alterna's sites. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna.: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Official Trailer 2. Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run. Check out the latest, exciting trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the anime's premiere on October 10, 2022.
Yakuza's Dragon Engine is a ‘Bit Old,’ RGG Studio Boss Weighing ‘Merits’ of Unreal Engine 5 Shift
Since its introduction in 2016, the Dragon Engine has been crucial to defining the look and feel of the series. However, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio [RGG Studio] and series executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama acknowledges that it’s time for a “major update.”. “The Dragon Engine at this point is...
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live
Today's September PlayStation State of Play livestream has wrapped up. Take a look at our guide to all of the biggest announcements from PlayStation State of Play today to see what PS5 and PS VR2 games have already been announced. If you're wondering how to watch the PlayStation State of...
EA Originals Partners with Dynasty Warriors Studio for a New Monster Hunter-like
EA has announced that its EA Originals label has entered a partnership with Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force for a new hunting game - that's like Monster Hunter hunting, not Big Buck Hunter hunting. We don't know a ton of details yet about what this new hunting...
Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 is Coming to Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass
Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Announced during September's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a ton of new titles coming to its online subscription package including Pokémon Stadium and Mario Party, before confirming that GoldenEye would also be arriving.
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
Ganyu Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
The ever-working assistant of the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu is a workaholic. She is a 5-star Cryo Bow user from Liyue, and has the blood of an adeptus - Qilin to be exact and because of this - she can be quite shy. Since she's also an adeptus, she's been around for a while. She's almost a thousand years old, but the caveat to this is that she can be quite forgetful.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 1 Review
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners delivers a satisfying return to Night City that does a better job exploring why Mike Pondsmith’s famous location became so iconic in the first place. Streaming now on Netflix.
Horizon Call of the Mountain – Hands-On Impressions
We went hands-on with Horizon Call of the Mountain. Join IGN's Mark Medina and Bo Moore as they discuss what to expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 exclusive.
The GoldenEye Re-Releases Are Super Weird - IGN Daily Fix
GoldenEye is finally coming back to consoles. But that good news has been quickly overshadowed thanks to its upcoming launch being anything other than simple. There are two versions of the re-release, with different versions for Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and neither of them are the much-anticipated remaster that leaked last year. It’s a weirdly convoluted situation.Sega has announced Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a spin-off game coming in 2023. It will connect Yakuza 6 with the upcoming Like a Dragon 8, and star Kazuma Kiryu.Finally, Tekken 8 has officially been revealed in Sony's State of Play.
Breath of the Wild Sequel Is Offically Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Out in May
The sequel to Breath of the Wild will be officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it's out on May 12, 2023. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule.
Pinefall Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide, we will guide you through the Pinefall Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
Ganyu Ascension Materials Guide
Ganyu is a great character, especially when ascended to the highest level as she's one of the highest damage dealers in the game. She shares a local specialty requirement with Xiao and shares a local specialty requirement with Shenhe as well as the common material.
Entertainment
Chucky Season 2 Trailer's Biggest Reveals - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. IGN has the exclusive reveal for SYFY’s Chucky season 2! We break down what fans of the Good Guy doll can expect in #Chucky season 2, from Jenniffer tilly’s character, to the return of Glen/Glenda. In other entertainment news, If you can’t wait for October 11th to catch the premiere of the Chainsaw Man anime, Crunchyroll will be premiering it during its dub cast panel on October 7th at New York Comic Con. The boys over at Channel 5 have partnered with A24 to release their first documentary off the YouTube platform, coming to HBO.
Valorant New Agent 21: Mage Details
Valorant’s Agent 21 should arrive soon. Here’s all the leaks, rumors, and speculation regarding the next Agent as we look forward into the next Act. Agent 21 should arrive in Act 2 of Episode 5, and teases for this latest character have begun to drop in-game and via Riots socials.
CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE: FINAL FANTASY Piano Concert Celebrates the Music of FINAL FANTASY
2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the FINAL FANTASY franchise. Since the original launched in 1987, FINAL FANTASY has captured the hearts and minds of millions worldwide, with its music playing a massive part in its appeal. To honor this milestone, a brand new FINAL FANTASY piano concert, produced by Square Enix, called CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE is headed to more than 45 cities around the world in celebration of the music of this critically-acclaimed series.
