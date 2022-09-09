GoldenEye is finally coming back to consoles. But that good news has been quickly overshadowed thanks to its upcoming launch being anything other than simple. There are two versions of the re-release, with different versions for Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and neither of them are the much-anticipated remaster that leaked last year. It’s a weirdly convoluted situation.Sega has announced Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a spin-off game coming in 2023. It will connect Yakuza 6 with the upcoming Like a Dragon 8, and star Kazuma Kiryu.Finally, Tekken 8 has officially been revealed in Sony's State of Play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO