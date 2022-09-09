ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued

Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
GAMBLING
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can help Remy re-open a restaurant in the Valley. Once the restaurant is fully operational, you can serve food to different characters, thus improving your relationship with them. How to Unlock Remy. To unlock Remy, you'll need access to the castle in the Plaza. Once...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event

Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Story Mode - Aterna Collectibles

Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide and walkthrough will help you find every item in all six of Alterna's sites. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna.: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Marvel Comics#Video Game#Disney Marvel#Marvel S Midnight Suns#Disney Dreamlight Valley#Skydance New Media
IGN

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Official Trailer 2. Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run. Check out the latest, exciting trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the anime's premiere on October 10, 2022.
COMICS
IGN

Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 is Coming to Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass

Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Announced during September's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a ton of new titles coming to its online subscription package including Pokémon Stadium and Mario Party, before confirming that GoldenEye would also be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ganyu Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

The ever-working assistant of the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu is a workaholic. She is a 5-star Cryo Bow user from Liyue, and has the blood of an adeptus - Qilin to be exact and because of this - she can be quite shy. Since she's also an adeptus, she's been around for a while. She's almost a thousand years old, but the caveat to this is that she can be quite forgetful.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 1 Review

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners delivers a satisfying return to Night City that does a better job exploring why Mike Pondsmith’s famous location became so iconic in the first place. Streaming now on Netflix.
TV SERIES
IGN

The GoldenEye Re-Releases Are Super Weird - IGN Daily Fix

GoldenEye is finally coming back to consoles. But that good news has been quickly overshadowed thanks to its upcoming launch being anything other than simple. There are two versions of the re-release, with different versions for Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and neither of them are the much-anticipated remaster that leaked last year. It’s a weirdly convoluted situation.Sega has announced Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a spin-off game coming in 2023. It will connect Yakuza 6 with the upcoming Like a Dragon 8, and star Kazuma Kiryu.Finally, Tekken 8 has officially been revealed in Sony's State of Play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pinefall Quests

In this Bear and Breakfast guide, we will guide you through the Pinefall Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ganyu Ascension Materials Guide

Ganyu is a great character, especially when ascended to the highest level as she's one of the highest damage dealers in the game. She shares a local specialty requirement with Xiao and shares a local specialty requirement with Shenhe as well as the common material.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Entertainment

Chucky Season 2 Trailer's Biggest Reveals - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. IGN has the exclusive reveal for SYFY’s Chucky season 2! We break down what fans of the Good Guy doll can expect in #Chucky season 2, from Jenniffer tilly’s character, to the return of Glen/Glenda. In other entertainment news, If you can’t wait for October 11th to catch the premiere of the Chainsaw Man anime, Crunchyroll will be premiering it during its dub cast panel on October 7th at New York Comic Con. The boys over at Channel 5 have partnered with A24 to release their first documentary off the YouTube platform, coming to HBO.
TV SERIES
IGN

Valorant New Agent 21: Mage Details

Valorant’s Agent 21 should arrive soon. Here’s all the leaks, rumors, and speculation regarding the next Agent as we look forward into the next Act. Agent 21 should arrive in Act 2 of Episode 5, and teases for this latest character have begun to drop in-game and via Riots socials.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE: FINAL FANTASY Piano Concert Celebrates the Music of FINAL FANTASY

2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the FINAL FANTASY franchise. Since the original launched in 1987, FINAL FANTASY has captured the hearts and minds of millions worldwide, with its music playing a massive part in its appeal. To honor this milestone, a brand new FINAL FANTASY piano concert, produced by Square Enix, called CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE is headed to more than 45 cities around the world in celebration of the music of this critically-acclaimed series.
VIDEO GAMES

