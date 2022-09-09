Read full article on original website
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a motor vehicle collision was reported early Monday morning in Old North Sacramento. The officials stated that a speeding vehicle hit a [..]
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire narrowly kept away from much of Foresthill community in Placer County
Flames from the Mosquito Fire moved dangerously close to the community of Foresthill in Placer County after a spot fire jumped the Middle Fork of the American River, officials said. Video from LiveCopter 3 captured heavy smoke near Foresthill High School. Multiple vehicles and structures across the street from the...
KCRA.com
Will Sacramento comedian Mike E. Winfield win ‘America’s Got Talent?’ Watch his performances
No joke, a Sacramento comedian has a shot at winning “America’s Got Talent.”. We’ll find out Wednesday night if Mike E. Winfield will take the title on the NBC talent competition. Winfield is originally from Baltimore but got his start in stand-up while based in Sacramento. “Sacramento,...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
New evacuation order issued for Stumpy Meadows area as Mosquito Fire flares up
PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire flared up in size Tuesday, spreading towards the town of Foresthill where an intensive firefight kept the fire from reaching structures. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe fire is now estimated to be 50,330 acres in size and is 25% contained. There are 3,052 people battling the fire, officials said Tuesday night. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, 46 structures, comprised of 25 single structures and 21 minor structures have burned. There have been 5,976 people evacuated from a...
