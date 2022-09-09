ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Hundreds take part in Tower Bridge Dinner in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ninth annual Tower Bridge Dinner kicked off on Sunday night. It is a Farm-to-Fork event organized by Visit Sacramento. “We've been growing food here for well over 100 years. We grow so much of the food that feeds the rest of the country, so this celebrates the farmers, this celebrates the chefs, this celebrates our food scene in Sacramento, and it's always a great party,” said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

South Fork Grille brings casual, hip vibe to Town Center

Sienna owners Mark and Karoline Platt have never shied away from piling more on their dinner plate — proverbial dinner plate, that is. Not only are they in the midst of renovating the site above Pottery World in the Montaño De El Dorado Shopping Plaza to relocate Sienna from La Borgata, but the couple has just opened a brand-new restaurant in the El Dorado Hills Town Center, South Fork Grille.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Revel Opens Independent Living Community in Folsom, California

FOLSOM, Calif. — Revel Communities, a division of The Wolff Company representing a portfolio of independent living communities, has opened its newest community, Revel Folsom. Revel Folsom is the latest expansion for Revel across the Western U.S. and will join Revel Palm Desert and Revel Lodi as the brand’s...
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients

The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#World Trade Center
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
CBS Sacramento

New evacuation order issued for Stumpy Meadows area as Mosquito Fire flares up

PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire flared up in size Tuesday, spreading towards the town of Foresthill where an intensive firefight kept the fire from reaching structures. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe fire is now estimated to be 50,330 acres in size and is 25% contained. There are 3,052 people battling the fire, officials said Tuesday night. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, 46 structures, comprised of 25 single structures and 21 minor structures have burned. There have been 5,976 people evacuated from a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC10

Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
ANTELOPE, CA
riolindamessenger.com

2022 Cherrietters Car Club show at the Dry Creek Ranch House

Thank you to our very own Cherrietters Car Club and American Legion Riders for an extraordinary Car Show and Swap Meet today this past weekend. Also, a huge thank you to Twin Rivers Police Department and the Sacramento Sheriffs Department Youth Services Unit for participating in this event. And finally, a HUGE thank you to the Community for all the proceeds which go back into our Community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire: Evacuees receive help from the community while waiting to hear about their homes

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Thousands of people who were forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire are worried about the state of their properties. As of Monday night, fire officials said more than 11,260 people have evacuated from both Placer and El Dorado counties. While many are staying with relatives in other communities in California, others are waiting out the mandatory evacuation orders at temporary shelters across the region.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Historic Stockton building hopes to revitalize downtown area

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A revitalized building hopes to transform downtown Stockton.In its heyday, Courthouse Plaza was known as the Smith and Lang Department Store. The site saw businesses come and go before sitting empty for years.For Tony Yadon, 306 East Main Street began as a 'What if…' moment."I knew that we had to do something," Yadon said. He is the executive director of Parents by Choice, founded in 2006. It is a foster care nonprofit working with families and youth, including those aging out of the system.Its former office became cramped just ahead of a lease renewal. Two years ago,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family mourns man killed in shooting at Natomas sports bar: "He just wanted to dance"

SACRAMENTO -- Nikki Isaac is struggling to understand why her son was killed."He wasn't a gangbanger, he was no nothing," she says of her son Nicholas. "He just wanted to dance. Dance the night away and he just bumped into somebody."A son that was a year sober, celebrating what he overcame with family and friends on a Monday night. "[He] was genuine," Isaac explains. "We just came out here to [the bar] last night to celebrate his accomplishments. He was celebrating getting a brand new place. Getting a brand new job."But a Monday night turned tragic after a shooting within the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ijpr.org

Low-income, communities of color bear the brunt of heatwave impacts

All over California, a wave of extreme heat has broken records. In Sacramento, the city has broken the record for most over-100 degree days in a calendar year, beating a 1988 record of 41 days. Downtown Sacramento also recorded an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees on Sept. 6, beating the previous record of 114 degrees on July 17 in 1925.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy