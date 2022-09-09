Rick Scott’s reckless spending finally catches up with him | Editorial

As a first-time U.S. Senate candidate four years ago, Rick Scott said he’d go to Washington to shake up the system — not to make friends.

He was true to his word. He shook things up, all right, and he has no friends in sight.

Scott’s botched handling of the Senate Republican fund-raising operation has all the earmarks of a disaster in the making. If Republicans don’t regain a Senate majority in November, Scott will bear all the blame — as he should.

As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Scott’s tactical mistake was to refuse to take sides in Republican primaries. That enabled Donald Trump to flex his cult-like grip over his party’s base and play kingmaker in key races.

The resulting freak show should surprise no one.

Rick Scott’s guys

Because of his refusal to pick sides, Trump’s guys are now Scott’s guys.

In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Republicans offer Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who mocked Democratic opponent John Fetterman for suffering a stroke and has been pilloried on social media as both effete and a New Jersey carpetbagger.

In Ohio, a MAGA maniac, J.D. Vance, endorsed the policies of brutal Hungarian dictator Viktor Orban, only one example in a long string of ever-further rightward stances. As a result, Ohio is in tossup territory after being reliably Republican for several electoral cycles.

In Georgia, former football star Herschel Walker criticized absentee dads, then acknowledged he’s the father of at least two more children. He also claimed he graduated in the top 1% of his class at the University of Georgia, but he never actually graduated. He has outrageously exaggerated his business “successes.” The list goes on.

This deeply flawed field is the best Senate Republicans have, and the incumbents are no better. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wants to end Medicare and Social Security as entitlement programs and make these lifelines subject to annual whims of senators. “Ron Johnson’s going to win,” Scott told Fox News.

Let that sink in, voters in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Scott, whose state trails only California in Medicare and Social Security recipients, is promoting the re-election of a senator who would put those programs at risk for millions of his Florida constituents — many suffering from cancer, dementia or heart disease.

A record burn rate

Scott hired a team of former Trump consultants who built a massive digital fund-raising operation, then burned through nearly all of their $181 million haul, forcing the NRSC to scrap scheduled TV ad buys.

The question all over D.C. is, what did Scott do with all that money?

The spending spree and its money-grubbing use of text messages to juice fund-raising is documented by The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher. The Times said the NRSC spent $225,000 alone on Google ads featuring Scott, which raises questions of motives because of his presidential aspirations.

With the NRSC cupboard bare, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who’s in the fight of his life against Democrat Val Demings, is reduced to panhandling on Fox. A two-term incumbent grovels for cash on TV while his in-state colleague controls fund-raising for GOP Senate candidates.

Facing a torrent of criticism, Scott whined about leaks and anonymous sources undercutting him and the NRSC (Welcome to Washington, Senator). He wrote an op-ed for the conservative website the Washington Examiner, blasting Republicans who “secretly (or not so secretly) loathe Republican voters,” but named no names.

“If you want to trash-talk our candidates to help the Democrats, pipe down,” Scott wrote. “That’s not what leaders do.”

Leaders?

The screed was clearly aimed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., but true to form, Scott denied that his nemesis McConnell was the target.

McConnell had goaded Scott, telling a Chamber of Commerce group in Kentucky that Republicans are more likely to retake the House than the Senate and that one reason is “candidate quality.”

With Scott’s credibility tanking, critics found another opening. He vacationed on a luxury yacht in Italy after criticizing President Biden for taking time off in Delaware. Scott said he and his wife Ann took the excursion to mark their 50th wedding anniversary.

Scott is no stranger to the sea. He never misses a chance to promote that he’s a veteran, appearing in those Google ads in his Navy cap.

The optics are perfect. After all, the senator spends money like a drunken sailor.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .