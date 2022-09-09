ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

“It doesn’t actually work”: Carbon capture projects might be a setback for North Dakota in the long run

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDNpd_0hp4Cyz600

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — A number of projects for carbon capture in North Dakota have either been proposed or have been running at a smaller scale.

With a lot of larger-scale proposals coming forward, some people are voicing their concerns.

This week, KX News spoke with Energy Finance Analyst, Bruce Robertson, to learn if carbon capture could potentially become a liability for the state of North Dakota.

North Dakota takes pride in leading the way for both energy and agriculture, and the state says it’s important to stay in that position and advance in these fields.

Investing into concepts such as carbon capture is something a portion of North Dakotans are interested in dipping their toes in.

Record-breaking fatalities on the road

Looking at the Williston Basin small carbon project and Richardton’s, many do not see a risk in getting involved with larger capture projects.

But Robertson says as a state we need to beware.

“Well, look anything that doesn’t actually work, it doesn’t matter how much government money you throw edit if it doesn’t actually work, it doesn’t work and so this is going to be one of those sort of rabbit holes that the world goes down, unfortunately, that doesn’t actually work and so you know what are you doing by subsidizing something doesn’t work you’re increasing its life and so you’re increasing the amount of time that it’s not functioning,” Robertson said.

Robertson tells us carbon capture projects’ ultimately can be a big setback for the state of North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 7

I’m concerned
4d ago

Well if they are leading the nation, then they need to make this work. Cause that is a lot of natural gas coming out of some of those wells. And them flames on them torches are huge. So find a fix NoDak and make it work.

Reply(3)
2
Related
KX News

Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food

BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
CHARITIES
96.5 The Walleye

Most Popular Baby Names Trending In North Dakota

Let's be real when becoming a parent one of the hardest, most stressful items on the checklist for getting prepared to raise a child is the task of assigning and choosing a name for that special bundle of joy. Being more of a rural lifestyle here in North Dakota... We...
POLITICS
KX News

Hunters asked to submit wing envelopes

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Hunters are now being asked to lend a hand in helping the Department of Game and Fish better manage game bird population. Typically, birds in the ND Game and Fish Department’s upland game wing survey — which has been in practice for decades — include sharp-tailed grouses, Hungarian partridge, turkeys, ruffled […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Wildfire smoke travels across the country to ND

The United States sees on average 70,000 wildfires a year. The vast majority of those happen in the western United States. Much of that smoke impacts us here in North Dakota. Smoke from wildfires in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho has made its way into North Dakota.And based on how our jet stream flows, North Dakota […]
IDAHO STATE
KX News

Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota’s child care ‘crisis’

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that also includes a child care tax […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#In The Long Run#Energy Finance#North Dakotans#Richardton
Fox News

North Dakota delays $4.2 million road post project after farmers complain

A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders less than 8-feet-wide will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KX News

Recovery Month: Support, programs and recovery in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — September is Recovery Month in North Dakota, and the Department of Health and Human Services would like to take the opportunity to remind people that help is available all throughout the state. “There are many different pathways to recovery,” said Addiction and Prevention Program and Policy Manager James Knopik. “It’s important […]
MENTAL HEALTH
KX News

Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota’s abortion ban could impact South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access across the country has changed drastically. In South Dakota, access to abortion was immediately banned but across the border, North Dakota has been in limbo when it comes to abortion care.
POLITICS
930 AM KMPT

A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders

Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy