ACC Football Score Updates: Week 2 Scoreboard
Live score updates for every ACC game in week 2 of the college football season
View the original article to see embedded media.
See live score updates for every game featuring an ACC team in week two of the college football season. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.
Friday
Louisville 20 , UCF 14
Saturday
Southern Miss 7, No. 15 Miami 30
No. 23 Wake Forest 45 , Vanderbilt 25
Duke 31 , Northwestern 23
North Carolina 35 , Georgia State 28
Charleston Southern 3, No. 18 NC State 55
Furman 12, No. 5 Clemson 35
Virginia 3, Illinois 24
No. 24 Tennessee 34 , No. 17 Pittsburgh 27 (OT)
Western Carolina 17, Georgia Tech 35
Syracuse 48 , UConn 14
Boston College 10, Virginia Tech 27
Comments / 0