College Sports

ACC Football Score Updates: Week 2 Scoreboard

By Matt Newton
 5 days ago

Live score updates for every ACC game in week 2 of the college football season

See live score updates for every game featuring an ACC team in week two of the college football season. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.

Friday

Louisville 20 , UCF 14

Saturday

Southern Miss 7, No. 15 Miami 30

No. 23 Wake Forest 45 , Vanderbilt 25

Duke 31 , Northwestern 23

North Carolina 35 , Georgia State 28

Charleston Southern 3, No. 18 NC State 55

Furman 12, No. 5 Clemson 35

Virginia 3, Illinois 24

No. 24 Tennessee 34 , No. 17 Pittsburgh 27 (OT)

Western Carolina 17, Georgia Tech 35

Syracuse 48 , UConn 14

Boston College 10, Virginia Tech 27

Charlottesville, VA
Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

