South Orange, NJ

WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 4 HS football games Sept. 16-17 for free

The 2022 high school football season is in full swing and there’s no better way to check out the games you can’t get to then watching for free right here. NJ.com will be live streaming four games this week, beginning with a Shore Conference American Division showdown between No. 3 Red Bank Catholic (3-0) and host Middletown South (2-0) on Friday. RBC is averaging better than 40 points per game, while Middletown South has surrendered just 27 in its two victories.
Maple Shade over Burlington City - Field hockey recap

Emily Melleady and Riley Carr each scored a pair of goals to spark Maple Shade to a 7-0 win over Burlington City in Maple Shade. Madelyn Vessels, Carmella Spinelli and Sophia Weisler each found the cage once for Maple Shade, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and scored all of its goals in the first half.
Morristown over Mount Olive - Field hockey recap

Jill Cain led the way for Morristown with two goals and one assist in its 4-0 win over Mount Olive in Mount Olive. Jobella Estiverne and Jessica Hessels added one goal each for Morristown, which led 3-0 after the second quarter.
South Orange, NJ
South Orange, NJ
South Orange, NJ
Barnegat over Jackson Liberty - Field hockey recap

Alyson Sojak had a hand in five goals, as she scored two and assisted on three others in Barnegat’s 9-0 win over Jackson Liberty in Barnegat. Camryn White added two goals and an assist and Ryanna Kennedy also scored twice. Emalie Menegus made two saves to notch the shutout and help Barnegat improve to 3-0.
Devils’ 4 key storylines at Prospect Challenge in Buffalo: Simon Nemec’s debut, Alexander Holtz’s mission, the other Bratt, more

This Friday, the Devils will take the ice against an opposing team for the first time since April. Sure, it’s only the Buffalo Prospects Challenge –– meaning you won’t see a full-fledged roster with Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton –– but after a slow end to the offseason, any Devils content is sure to please fans. New Jersey officially released its roster on Wednesday and it’s full of intriguing prospects with compelling storylines.
Singles play leads No. 7 Demarest girls tennis past No. 16 Tenafly (Photos)

Demarest No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, won all three singles matches to earn a 3-2 victory over No. 16 Tenafly in Demarest. Senior Yahli Noy continued her dominant start to the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Megan Yi in first singles to set the tone for Demarest (4-0). Priyanka Khubani won second singles (6-1, 6-2 over Kristen Yi) and Kaitlyn Choi was victorious in third singles (6-3, 6-2 over Sophia Lee) for Demarest.
Belvidere over Bernards - Field hockey recap

Kayla Connors scored both goals for Belvidere in its 2-0 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Emerson LaBar recorded one assist in the victory.
Wallkill Valley draws with North Warren - Girls soccer recap

Jackie Schels stopped 14 shots for Wallkill Valley in an away game while Skylar Kays made two saves for North Warren and the contest ended in a scoreless tie despite two overtimes. Wallkill Valley (1-1-1) took just two shots on goals against a tight North Warren (1-1-1) defense.
When and where will Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit historic home runs? Updated projections

Trying to catch one of Aaron Judge’s historic home runs?. Checkout these projections. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees outfielder hit a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday’s 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Judge leads the majors with 57 home runs with 20 regular-season games remaining for the Yankees.
