WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 4 HS football games Sept. 16-17 for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing and there’s no better way to check out the games you can’t get to then watching for free right here. NJ.com will be live streaming four games this week, beginning with a Shore Conference American Division showdown between No. 3 Red Bank Catholic (3-0) and host Middletown South (2-0) on Friday. RBC is averaging better than 40 points per game, while Middletown South has surrendered just 27 in its two victories.
Maple Shade over Burlington City - Field hockey recap
Emily Melleady and Riley Carr each scored a pair of goals to spark Maple Shade to a 7-0 win over Burlington City in Maple Shade. Madelyn Vessels, Carmella Spinelli and Sophia Weisler each found the cage once for Maple Shade, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and scored all of its goals in the first half.
Holy Cross Prep edges Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Nic Torres scored twice in the second half as Holy Cross Prep won on the road, 2-1, over Northern Burlington. Aiden Wille knocked in a goal after the break to keep Northern Burlington (1-2-1) in the game. Holy Cross Prep improves to 1-2.
Morristown over Mount Olive - Field hockey recap
Jill Cain led the way for Morristown with two goals and one assist in its 4-0 win over Mount Olive in Mount Olive. Jobella Estiverne and Jessica Hessels added one goal each for Morristown, which led 3-0 after the second quarter.
Sophia Candeloro leads Sparta over Morris Hills - Field hockey recap
Sophia Candeloro led with three goals and two assists as Sparta won at home, 5-0, over Morris Hills. Maya Albers and Ella Kenny each added a goal for Sparta (2-1), which led 4-0 at the game's midpoint. Orianna Bennett saved one shot to receive the shutout.
Barnegat over Jackson Liberty - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak had a hand in five goals, as she scored two and assisted on three others in Barnegat’s 9-0 win over Jackson Liberty in Barnegat. Camryn White added two goals and an assist and Ryanna Kennedy also scored twice. Emalie Menegus made two saves to notch the shutout and help Barnegat improve to 3-0.
Devils’ 4 key storylines at Prospect Challenge in Buffalo: Simon Nemec’s debut, Alexander Holtz’s mission, the other Bratt, more
This Friday, the Devils will take the ice against an opposing team for the first time since April. Sure, it’s only the Buffalo Prospects Challenge –– meaning you won’t see a full-fledged roster with Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton –– but after a slow end to the offseason, any Devils content is sure to please fans. New Jersey officially released its roster on Wednesday and it’s full of intriguing prospects with compelling storylines.
Robbinsville edges West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Field hockey recap
Jordyn Pepper and Sarah Klinger provided the goals as Robbinsville won at home, 2-1, over West Windsor-Plainsboro South. Katie Ziliani and Anika Singh each added an assist for Robbinsville (3-0), which trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period. Maddie Schwartz saved nine shots to preserve the win.
Singles play leads No. 7 Demarest girls tennis past No. 16 Tenafly (Photos)
Demarest No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, won all three singles matches to earn a 3-2 victory over No. 16 Tenafly in Demarest. Senior Yahli Noy continued her dominant start to the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Megan Yi in first singles to set the tone for Demarest (4-0). Priyanka Khubani won second singles (6-1, 6-2 over Kristen Yi) and Kaitlyn Choi was victorious in third singles (6-3, 6-2 over Sophia Lee) for Demarest.
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over Steinert - Field hockey recap
Olivia Carraba scored a pair of first-half goals and Gabriella Lamboy also found the cage twice as West Windsor-Plainsboro North earned a 5-0 road win over Steinert in Trenton. Jahlia Johnson also scored for West Windsor-Plainsboro North, which improved to 2-1.
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 2
With three weeks of the N.J. high school football season in the books, it’s time to showcase the top stat leaders in passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks, interceptions and season longs in punt and kickoff returns. You could look across all five conferences and find impressive numbers on both...
Super early predictions on how the boys soccer county tournament finals will play out
Union City over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap
Jose Avila scored the only goal of the game in the first half off an assist by Jonathan Franco to lead Union City to a 1-0 win over St. Peter’s Prep in Union City. Alexie Ayala made the goal stand up, as he recorded six saves for the shutout.
Belvidere over Bernards - Field hockey recap
Kayla Connors scored both goals for Belvidere in its 2-0 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Emerson LaBar recorded one assist in the victory.
Celia Kanellakos leads Kent Place over Union Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Celia Kanellakos delivered four goals, two in each half, as Kent Place won on the road, 5-0, over Union Catholic. Caitlin Quinn added a goal while Emma Claire Quinn and Ally Longo dished two assists apiece for Kent Place (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime.
Donovan Mitchell says he was ‘very close’ to joining Knicks, but Cavs primed make title run
Donovan Mitchell wanted to come home to the Knicks -- and thought he was.
Wallkill Valley draws with North Warren - Girls soccer recap
Jackie Schels stopped 14 shots for Wallkill Valley in an away game while Skylar Kays made two saves for North Warren and the contest ended in a scoreless tie despite two overtimes. Wallkill Valley (1-1-1) took just two shots on goals against a tight North Warren (1-1-1) defense.
When and where will Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit historic home runs? Updated projections
Trying to catch one of Aaron Judge's historic home runs?. Checkout these projections. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees outfielder hit a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Judge leads the majors with 57 home runs with 20 regular-season games remaining for the Yankees.
Yankees’ latest injury updates: Anthony Rizzo, Aroldis Chapman, Scott Effross
BOSTON — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo played catch, ran and did agility drills in left field at Fenway Park. It was the most work he's done in public since he last played Aug. 30. And he's scheduled to ramp up more soon.
