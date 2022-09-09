ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Howell Terry
3d ago

This guy must feel pretty confident about his own race to be traveling at this crucial time. We don’t have a Disneyland to attack in Kansas.

TrapsRats
4d ago

And hopping Kansas get a Republican as a governor because the one we got now sucks for the rich and hell with middle class and the poor

Salina Post

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas Republican leaders endorse fiscal conservation as inflation remains high

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall and Jake LaTurner are endorsing fiscally conservative legislative moves as inflation remains high. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Department of Labor announced an 8.3% inflation rate for August - remaining near 40-year highs. “Any hopes that the Federal...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Gov. urges EPA to rethink proposed change to atrazine requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has urged the EPA to rethink its proposed change to atrazine requirements for farmers. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 13, she sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency about its recently proposed change to the usage and label requirements of atrazine - an herbicide that helps farmers control weeds that can choke out crops.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kelly touts rural freight technology project in western Kansas

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently congratulated communities and businesses that will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. The $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election

This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Washburn University gifted $1 million to build new presidential home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been gifted $1 million to build a new presidential home near the campus. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation said an anonymous donor gifted $1 million to build a new presidential residence near the campus. “The location is...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates

HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Fox News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic

Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KS Dems attempt to knock GOP candidate off ballot fails

TOPEKA (KSNT)— A Kansas election panel overruled an objection to remove a Republican House district candidate from the ballot on Friday. Democrats are challenging the residency of House District 82 GOP nominee, Leah Howell. Howell, who is also the wife of Sedgwick County commissioner, Jim Howell, was an interim representative for House District 81 in […]
KANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Former county prosecuting attorney made judge

CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS

