caribbeanlife.com

Newton Foundation hosts 9/11 tribute in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn-based Newton Foundation, co-founded and co-owned by retired New York Police Department (NYPD) detective Barbadian Dr. Judith Newton on Saturday observed the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The observance at Seaview Park in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, attracted area legislators,...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

CARIBBEAN QUEEN

A 58-year-old St. Lucian-born Clinical Technician in the Emergency Room at Mt. Sinai Medical Center on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday snatched the inaugural Miss Caribbean Woman 50 and Over crown in a Beauty Pageant that comprised six other Caribbean contenders at the Mahalia Jackson Intermediate School in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Former Caribbean Life editor to be laid to rest on Sept. 24

Kenton K. Kirby’s body may have left this earth plain, but his precious, generous soul will live on in my heart, and the hearts of many who are mourning his loss. The life of “Triple K” as I fondly referred to Kenton during the more that 25 years when he served as editor-in-chief of Caribbean Life newspaper, will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Frank J. Baron Hall, 4516 Ave. D, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Grenada snatches inaugural CPLS Cup

After trouncing St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 3-0, in a highly-controversial semi-final duel two Sundays ago, Grenada on Sunday beat Nigeria on penalty kicks, 5-4, to snatch the inaugural Brooklyn-based Caribbean Premier League Soccer (CPLS) Championship Cup at the Old Boys and Girls High School Grounds on Maple Street in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Plethora of pols on hand for Caribbean Carnival Parade

As expected, a plethora of legislators – a virtual Who’s Who in New York politics – were on hand Monday for the West Indian American Day Carnival Parade. They not only participated in the pre-parade breakfast at the Lincoln Terrace Court at Buffalo Avenue, at the beginning of the parade, but also marched along the long stretch to the Brooklyn Museum, near Grand Army Plaza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Williams underscores community concerns over redistricting

As the New York City Redistricting Commission considers the proposed maps for new City Council districts, New York City Public Advocate, Jumaane D. Williams is amplifying and uplifting several community concerns over the new boundaries that would determine representation for all New Yorkers across the 51 districts. At a hearing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

