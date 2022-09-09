Kenton K. Kirby’s body may have left this earth plain, but his precious, generous soul will live on in my heart, and the hearts of many who are mourning his loss. The life of “Triple K” as I fondly referred to Kenton during the more that 25 years when he served as editor-in-chief of Caribbean Life newspaper, will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Frank J. Baron Hall, 4516 Ave. D, Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO