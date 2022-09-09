ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Shares Heartwarming Horseback Pic With His Mom

By Blake Ells
 5 days ago
Yellowstone is gearing up for its fifth season, and the cast is telling us more and more each day about what we can expect from the show. Cole Hauser took some time off recently and went horseback riding with his mom. Check out a photo he shared below.

“Momma, I’m so happy to have this time with you. Let’s keep riding in life. Love ya!” he captioned the post.

His cast mates loved the image. Jen Landon replied with heart eyed emojis. So did the official show account.

“Let it ride,” replied Denim Richards.

Fans loved the post, too.

“Nothing beats a bond between a Mother and her son. I’m a proud Mother of a good hearted young man,” replied one fan.

“So special, cherish these times and make memories,” said another.

“That’s great spending quality time with your Momma,” replied another fan.

“Toes up! Heels down! Mama Hauser you got the basics down. Now he just has to buy you a pair of cowgirl boots (and don’t let him scrimp on the price) and some jeans! You look great up there!” offered one follower.

“Oh my goodness!!! The most beautiful mom and the most handsome, talented son!” said another.

Cole Hauser and his Yellowstone cast mates have had some fun this summer when they weren’t shooting. Cole joined Jen Landon in Las Vegas and the two took in some horse riding. And riding horses with his mom isn’t the only horseback riding he’s done himself. He spent some time in the hills of Montana, and it seems that Kelly Reilly was along for the ride. Cole and his wife are also celebrating a college football offer that their oldest son Ryland just picked up.

‘Yellowstone’ Returns This Fall

The fifth season of Yellowstone debuts on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7 CT. There’s plenty to look forward to in the new season. There are several new additions to the cast, including country music star Lainey Wilson, who just received six CMA Awards nominations.

We’ve also gotten tons of teasers about what’s to come. Kevin Costner was asked if John could repair his relationship with Jamie and what that would look like.

“Probably the show would end,” he joked. “My dysfunctional family really disturbs me.”

And Taylor Sheridan teased that there are going to be some major deaths in the upcoming season.

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece, in Season 5 it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking pieces off the board,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

There has been a ton of speculation that John will become the governor of Montana. All of the answers will arrive in November.

CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

