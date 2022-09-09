ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita Radio

Suspicious Noise Leads To Arrest Of Canyon Country Burglar

A suspicious noise call led to the arrest of a Canyon Country burglar on Sunday morning. On Sunday, at approximately 3 a.m. deputies responded to a call on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita regarding a suspicious noise disturbance where they found a man had broken into a laundry room, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Dead man found at park and ride

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Felony-Related Incidents Take Over Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Felony-related incidents accounted for 50 percent of Santa Clarita weekend arrests. From Friday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 11, 22 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
palisadesnews.com

LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents. Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to several local robberies in the West Los Angeles area, totaling over $100,000 in property. The suspect, Eric Watts, a 31-year-old resident of Oakland, was identified by DNA evidence, as well as surveillance video and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash

A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
CASTAIC, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Authorities ID man found dead in car in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. He was 37-year-old Markquis Hayes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the incident, which they...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Fire On 5 Freeway Causes Traffic Slowdown

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available. Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Palmdale, shooter at large

A man was shot to death in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Avenue South around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name has not...
PALMDALE, CA
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

