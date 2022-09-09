ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Glens Falls, NY

Community block party coming to South Glens Falls

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08P6IR_0hp4BUfD00

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Everything from booths to a dunk tank hits 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As any block party should be, the celebration will mainly be outdoors. Most activities will be held on Moreau Community Center property, with some on New Street, which will remain closed throughout the celebration.

“This event is always so much fun for the community, and an important awareness and fundraising event for the center,” said Executive Director Donna Nichols. “We kick off the event on Friday night with a viewing of the huge display of basket raffles. We are so appreciative of all the sponsors and donors who support the event every year. It’s so much fun.”

PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George

The whole party benefits the center, which is housed inside a former church in South Glens Falls. It operates programs including a teen program and a Skills4Life career development program. The block party is hosted in cooperation with Carriage Traders, a used car and truck dealership locally owned in South Glens Falls.

Vendors are still being sought for Saturday’s festivities. Moreau Community Center marketing director Cheryl Lawyer can be reached at (518) 792-6007, et. 16, for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Moreau, NY
South Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
South Glens Falls, NY
City
Lake George, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The South Glens Falls#Carriage Traders
NEWS10 ABC

The Giant Pumpkinfest growing again in Saratoga

As fall approaches, pumpkins pop up in many forms. Their flavor is emulated in fancy coffees, and come October, they'll be carved up to create spooky seasonal art for Halloween. One event is returning to celebrate pumpkins on a much more straightforward metric - seeking the biggest gourd in Saratoga.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls children’s museum announces fall events

The World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM) in Glens Falls will be having its popular fall fundraiser, Night at the Speakeasy, at the Park Theater in Glens Falls on Friday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. WACM will also return to the Adirondack Balloon Festival from September 22 to 25, and will host a Paint & Sip event as a precursor to the festival as well.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady hosts 40K during busy festival weekend

Schenectady was the host of over 40,000 visitors last weekend, Sept. 9 through 11, with a multitude of different events happening downtown, in Central Park, and Niskayuna. This marks the first year since 2019 that all established events returned to their pre-pandemic quota of activity and offerings.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Cambridge Adirondack Chairs

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twenty-three colorful Adirondack chairs are sprinkled up and down Main Street in Cambridge. Youth students in the area are the artists behind the literacy-themed chairs. Connie Brooks, the owner of Battenkill Books, spearheaded the endeavor. In the spring she put a call out to young artists on social media asking them […]
CAMBRIDGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy