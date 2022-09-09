ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival

It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fabulous Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County

The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP

A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
101.5 WPDH

WARNING! Dutchess County Drivers Be Aware of Road Closures This Weekend

When was the last time you got stuck in traffic because of an event that was taking place that you had no idea about? It usually goes like this...you are on your way to something important and out of nowhere, the road you are driving on gets closed down because of a parade or something like it. Happened to me just a few months ago in Poughkeepsie when there was the Pride parade. I had no idea it was scheduled for the day and time I was driving on the arterial and BOOM I was stuck there for 35 minutes.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Enjoy a Cider Tasting with a View at Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY

Nothing says fall in the Hudson Valley like sipping on cider, with an absolutely gorgeous view. Innisfree Garden might be the most beautiful hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Created by Walter Beck and Marion Burt Beck, who was an avid gardener, back in the 1920s. According to Innisfree's website, while working on Innisfree Walter became inspired by "8th-century Chinese poet, painter and garden maker Wang Wei. "
MILLBROOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Here's When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter

The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?

A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
HOMELESS
101.5 WPDH

EPA & NY Announce They Will Restore Hudson River to Former Glory

Imagine being able to swim in the Hudson River and eat fish caught on its shore. New York says that they are committed to making that a reality again. On Tuesday the EPA announced that it has reached a settlement with GE that will help determine just what needs to be done to address contamination levels once and for all. The Hudson River hasn't been the same since the 1940s when GE began discharging PCBs into the water from two of their New York manufacturing facilities. For thirty years GE continued to pollute the Hudson River, forcing generations of New Yorkers out of the water.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

