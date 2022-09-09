ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Belk Taps Don Hendricks as CEO, Replacing Nir Patel

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago

Belk has tapped Don Hendricks as CEO, effective immediately.

Hendricks joined Belk in 2016 and served as interim CEO since May 2022, when the company’s former CEO Nir Patel left after a nearly one-year stint in the top job. Hendricks had previously served as the company’s president and COO. Before Belk, Hendricks served as COO of Hot Topic and as CIO of Gymboree.

“I’m honored to take on the role of Belk’s next CEO and continue my journey with this extraordinary company,” Hendricks said in a statement. “Through my work with Belk’s board, leadership team and talented associates, I believe the company is well positioned to build on its current momentum and achieve success now and in the future. Together, we will capitalize on the demand for great products at great prices, which Belk has long been known for, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customers and communities.”

Belk sued Patel , the former CEO, and his new employer, GameStop, last month in a lawsuit that accuses him of “blatantly” stealing employees.

In a complaint filed on Aug. 22, Belk alleged that Patel “commenced a campaign to solicit some of Belk’s most senior employees to resign from Belk and join him at GameStop,” even thought the former executive had signed a contact to not “solicit, recruit or hire Belk’s employees” for 12 months after he left.

Belk claimed GameStop was aware of Patel’s actions and “actively assisted and encouraged” him.

Before leaving in May, Patel joined Belk in October 2016 as EVP/GMM and was promoted to CEO in July 2021. He previously held senior roles at Kohl’s and Lands’ End after beginning his career at Target and Gap.

Belk is also seeking to enjoin its former SVP of supply chain, Tim May, who left the retailer for GameStop in August. According to Belk, May stole confidential compensation information for hundreds of its employees in the weeks leading up to his departure, which helped enable this poaching scheme.

Belk declined to comment on the lawsuit. FN reached out to GameStop for a comment.

In February 2021, Belk filed for Chapter 11 protection
in a Houston bankruptcy court. Two weeks prior to the filing, lenders holding 99% of Belk’s first lien term loan and 100% of its second lien term loan entered into a restructuring support agreement . Via this plan, the retailer raised $225 million of new capital, reduced debt by roughly $450 million and extended maturities on all of its term loans to July 2025. More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Princess Eugenie Mourns in Black Bell Sleeve Dress & Securely Strapped Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State with Husband Jack Brooksbank at Westminster Hall

Princess Eugenie joined today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Eugenie embraced the somber dressing tradition, wearing a black midi dress and accessorizing with a black fascinator. Completing the look, Eugenie slipped on matching black pumps and black tights. Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth’s Memory in Bejeweled Black Headband & Pumps at Floral Tribute

Princess Beatrice took flowers to Balmoral Castle in honor of her grandmother, the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 10 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The princess was wearing a traditional somber outfit for the occasion. She appeared in a black Maje blazer with golden buttons, pairing it with a knee-length black skirt. The royal accessorized her look with only a black headband that had white pearls attached and floral embroidery. The princess opted for no earrings or necklace.  Princess Beatrice completed her look with a black pointed-toe Aquazzura stiletto heel with invisible straps around her ankle, giving her more comfort.  Other members of the Royal...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Business Industry#Linus Business#Coo#Cio
Footwear News

Princess Eugenie Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions in Pumps, Tights & Pleated Skirt for Floral Tribute in Queen Elizabeth’s Memory

Princess Eugenie arrived at Balmoral Castle to look at flowers and messages from mourners for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 10 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Princess swapped a traditional pantsuit for a skirt. She appeared in a black Reiss blazer that had wide lapels and pleated at the back. The British brand’s garment also had metallic gold buttons on the bodice and on the cuffs.
Footwear News

Why the Emmy Awards Are Winning at Red Carpet Fashion

Television’s recent dominance over feature length film has many saying that the Emmys are the new Oscars. Fashion seems to be following suit, and Emmy Awards attendees brought their best looks to the red carpet on Monday night with a near-seamless execution. It looked like they were having fun doing it, too. Where the Oscars are known for displaying an awkward sense of reverence, sobriety and gravity — a serious awards show that has begun to show its own cracks as well as those of the silver screen biz — the Emmys have come to reflect the excitement and polish that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth in Ruffled Jacket & Headband With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Westminster Hall for Lying-in-State

Princess Beatrice was part of today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Beatrice was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The princess followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a ruffled-trim coat featuring a bow detailing, with a black skirt, black tights and matching pumps. She accessorized the look with a chunky velvet headband that also featured black bow detailing. The tradition of black...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay

Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Mourns in Princess Diana’s Earrings & Queen Elizabeth’s Brooch at Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Kate Middleton joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. Prince William’s wife was driven in a car in the company of King Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
WORLD
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Logomania Denim in Sharp Boots With Travis Barker for Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show

Kourtney Kardashian made a denim statement while attending Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019. Arriving in Brooklyn with husband Travis Barker and mom Kris Jenner on Sunday night, Kardashian wore an ensemble from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. Her outfit prominently featured a collared denim jumpsuit with a zip-up silhouette, covered in a mixed checkerboard print of Quinn’s signature rounded flowers and Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Completing the star’s ensemble were dark sunglasses and a studded top-handle shoulder bag, given a burst of edgy sparkle from a set of Eera’s pavé diamond and white gold drop earrings: a $5,508 Tokyo charm and $5,805 Key.
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Countess of Wessex Sophie Mourns Alongside Meghan Markle in Black Midi Dress at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London today. Prince Edward’s wife was driven in a car in the company of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Sophie wore a black long-sleeved belted midi dress for the occasion, following the royal tradition of somber dressing during the mourning period. The princess accessorized minimally with a cross silver necklace and a black hat.  For footwear, Sophie wore classic black...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rack Room’s GMM Reveals Three Vital Tactics From the Retailer’s Merchandising Strategy

As a longtime sneaker fan with a personal collection spanning at least 800 pairs, Brian Burnett has worked hard to bring credibility to the Rack Room Shoes kicks offering. “I think there was this taboo thing of, well, the family channel doesn’t have real Nikes or the real Adidas,” said Rack Room’s SVP and GMM. “But we do, and we carry high-performance running shoes all the way to open price point to the fashion stuff and everything in between.” Burnett joined the company in 2016 — not long after Rack Room launched The Athletic Shop, its sneaker-focused shop-in-shop. He said the chain provides...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Zara Tindall Wears Pleated Black Dress at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall with Husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, were part of today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall during the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The equestrian athlete arrived in a black midi dress with a turned-over collar and pleated skirt. The ensemble had a belt around her waist with a golden buckle. Zara accessorized with a statement hat and crystal-covered earrings. Zara’s hat was a symbol of respect for Queen Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mariska Hargitay Takes Off Her Shoes on Stage with Christopher Meloni at Emmy Awards 2022

Mariska Hargitay stepped on the gold carpet for the 47th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles accompanied by her “Law & Order” co-star Christopher Meloni. Both parties were dressed in formal wear which they paired with chic black shoes. Hargitay was clad in a black long sleeve gown with a risky plunging neckline and dotted with golden sparkles. The skirt featured a daring side slit and was ruched to one side, adding an interesting textural element. The accomplished “Law & Order” actress amplified the shine, donning stacked silver chains which she paired with matching dangling earrings. When the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Online Prices Rise in August as American Consumers Prepare for Holiday Shopping Season

Rising grocery and apparel prices have caused inflation for products sold online to return in August, according to new data from Adobe released on Tuesday. In August 2022, online prices increased 0.4% year-over-year and 2.1% on a monthly basis, according to the latest Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). What’s more, most of the categories tracked by Adobe – 12 out of 18 – saw month-over-month price increases in August. This new data is a reversal of July’s 1% drop of online prices, which ended 25 consecutive months of persistent inflation. Online inflation in August was driven by groceries, where prices rose 14.1% over...
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Goes Chic in a Teal Suit & Sharp Accessories for Broncos vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson suited up for Monday night football prior to the face-off between the Denver Broncos and Wilson’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks. While the game didn’t quite work out in his favor, the quarterback and his team losing to the Seahawks 16-17, Wilson still managed to look good before going down. In a quick video posted to the Sports Illustrated Twitter, Wilson can be seen striding towards the camera, cooly modeling a colorful suit and shades. The fun formal wear consisted of a fitted blazer in a shiny teal shade thrown over a crisp white button down shirt. "Let's Ride!" Russell Wilson...
SEATTLE, WA
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Suits Up in Logomania Pajamas & Boots With Boyfriend Corey Gamble for Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show

Kris Jenner took a relaxed approach to front row dressing for Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019. Arriving in Brooklyn with boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughter Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday night, Jenner wore a full outfit from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. The multi-hyphenate’s ensemble featured a maroon and white silk set of pajamas, composed of a collared shirt and trousers. Each featured navy piping, as well as an overlapping print of Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Finishing Jenner’s outfit was a matching crossbody bag with oversized gold hardware, as well as silver hoop earrings, a cross necklace and string of pearls.
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy