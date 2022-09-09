Read full article on original website
Justice for Jennifer: Brother relieved after life sentence in sister’s murder
Jennifer Nevin is finally getting justice after her brutal death in 2017. Late last month, one of the three people involved in Nevin’s death pleaded guilty to capital murder. Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole for her part in Nevin’s beating and shooting.
Vandalism isn’t fun and games, Northport mayor warns students
NORTHPORT – Homecoming season is right around the corner, and Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon has a message for students stocking up on TP and eggs: Don’t. Vandalism costs the city and its residents money, whether it’s families who had their house egged or TP’d, mailbox repairs or waste management employees who have to clean up after trash cans are knocked around.
Man found dead in Demopolis identified as person missing since August
A man found dead under a railroad trestle in Demopolis earlier this month has been identified as someone who’d been missing since the week before. Thomas Taylor, 48, was found dead Sept. 6 and had been missing since Aug. 28. Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said they’re still waiting...
Supplies for tickets results: More than 1K in school items, 250 fines forgiven
Last month, the city of Tuscaloosa had an excellent deal on offer: Pay your parking tickets with school supply donations. Tuscaloosa will officially donate the items to Tuscaloosa City Schools during a city council meeting in the coming weeks.
Traffic enforcement event sees nearly 90 citations in two-day period
The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division conducted a recent two-day traffic detail aimed at reducing dangerous driving in Tuscaloosa. During the hours of the Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 detail, officers issued 86 citations to 70 drivers. TPD and ALEA are planning on...
Firefighters rescue dogs from kennel roof after evacuation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama firefighters had to use a ladder truck to rescue dogs from the roof of a downtown kennel after chemical fumes from work on a floor forced an evacuation. Two workers and several animals at Dog Days of Birmingham began having what appeared to be...
Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosting food pantry in Cottondale Friday
Tuscaloosa’s One Place is doing what it can about ensuring those who need food have food, and this month the organization is bringing its latest food drive to Cottondale. The drive is happening Friday, Sept. 16, at Cottondale Elementary School. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and is on a first come, first served basis.
Eutaw Police hosting community event Thursday
The Eutaw Police Department is hosting a community event this week, offering up free food, family-friendly fun and a way to meet some law enforcement members responsible for protecting the city. Eutaw PD Night Out is happening Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 4 p.m. at R.H. Young Community Center. That’s...
Ranch Rodeo brings country fun to Tuscaloosa County
RALPH – Dust off your cowboys boots, because the rodeo is back in Tuscaloosa County. The 4-R Arena in Ralph was bustling with people on Friday, Sept. 9 for their first Ranch Rodeo. The two-day-long event featured sorting, branding, trailer loading and “authentic cowboy action” from ranchers across the...
Looking for some fall fun? Here are concerts happening around Alabama
Looking for a fun night out this fall? The season is packed with concerts for music lovers of all genres and ages. The biggest event happening around Birmingham is Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Headliners include New Found Glory and Mastodon, but you can check out everybody performing right here and pick up tickets here.
New budget, old concerns: Council member wants longtime issues addressed
It’s September, and that means many municipalities are preparing their budgets for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins Oct. 1. Tuscaloosa is no different, and District 2 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Raevan Howard said she’s got some concerns regarding the budget on behalf of her constituents. “A main concern...
Getting transportation to those in need is focus of annual Glow Ball event
TUSCALOOSA – EasterSeals of West Alabama is hosting a glow-in-the-dark mini golf fundraiser and cocktail party on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the NorthRiver Yacht and Golf Club. The money raised by the fundraiser will help the organization maintain their fleet of buses and vans that provide transportation for its client.
2023 Tuscaloosa City Schools budget includes raises, renovations
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education approved its five-year capital plan and 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday. The budget includes funding for 36 new school buses, pay raises and step raises for teachers and coaches, and planned renovations on city school properties. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent...
Alabama arts organizations get nearly $3.6M in grants
The Alabama State Council of the Arts last week awarded nearly $3.6 million representing 200 grants and 156 arts organizations around the state. Organizations awarded grants offer public programs in arts education including folk art, literary arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. “Funds awarded through our grantmaking process serve...
No.18 Alabama Soccer defeats UNA 3-0
University of Alabama women’s soccer stayed hot, defeating North Alabama 3-0 Sunday night. Last week, the Crimson Tide earned its first top 25 ranking of the season. The new “18th ranked” team jumped out quick after halftime against UNA. Jessica Skorka scored five minutes into the second...
Eutaw/Boligee water discussion continues this week
Greene County’s cities of Eutaw and Boligee are in the middle of figuring out who should own Boligee’s water and sewer system. Boligee residents said they’ve been dealing with dirty water and dismal water pressure for some time. Currently, Eutaw is maintaining and providing water to Boligee....
Tider Insider: Sept. 13, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the close-call win against Texas. We discuss what the Crimson Tide should look like against ULM. Will Reichard receives SEC special honors after a phenomenal performance last Saturday. Alabama soccer stays hot and we’ll discuss their upcoming games and what to expect this season....
