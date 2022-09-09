Read full article on original website
Donate $5. Eat soup. Help be a part of the next big ideas for Sheboygan!
ACTIVE 8 Sheboygan Invites You To A Creative Thinking Soup Dinner Event!. Sheboygan SOUP is a community-based crowdfunding dinner organized by volunteers who want to help the community feel empowered to improve the city. Sheboygan SOUP is not the granter of funds. Their job is to plan an event that creates a safe place for people to gather and share ideas. The community, the participants in SOUP, decide which project will receive the money raised.
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
Watch for Lane Closures on Hwy 57 and 23 This Week
Sheboygan County motorists are being advised to stay aware for road repairs on Highway 57 near Random Lake, and Highway 23 near Plymouth this week. The Wisconsin DOT says maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on 57 at County Highway “K” this week between 6 a.m.. and 4 p.m. daily. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.
The Top 14 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/16/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the 14 top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Brats 4 Sail is tonight (Friday) from 4-8! Join SEAS for food, beverages, raffles and live music by Stereo Shots! Come learn what SEAS is all about! https://wxerfm.com/events/337946/. The...
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
