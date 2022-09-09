Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
ClarkCountyToday
People United for Clark County to host Saturday event with Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke
Clarke is often asked to be a keynote speaker at events around the nation and is well known for his political commentary and his conservative values. The People United for Clark County PAC will be hosting an event to celebrate Constitution Day featuring former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke. Sheriff Clarke spent 40 years in law enforcement, earning the nickname of the “People’s Sheriff.”
ClarkCountyToday
McCord’s Vancouver Toyota steps up with Kids in Need Foundation to help support local under-resourced students￼
Big Summer Giveback to provide backpacks filled with supplies. WHAT: Distribution of a backpack full of new school supplies to local under-resourced students. WHEN: Tue., Sept. 13, 9 a.m. WHERE: Walnut Grove Elementary (6103 NE 72nd Ave #1998, Vancouver, WA 98661) WHY: In the schools served by Kids In Need...
ClarkCountyToday
BIA announces new director at Parade of Homes event
The GRO Parade of Homes resumes Wednesday in Ridgefield. The Building Industry Association of Clark County made a major announcement during the kickoff event for the 2022 GRO Parade of Homes last week. Bart Hansen, a Vancouver city council member since 2010, has been named the executive director of the...
ClarkCountyToday
Commission to hear creative communication, outreach strategies used by volunteer coordinators to help older residents
Area residents can learn how volunteer coordinators are creatively conducting outreach with older residents, families, friends, faith communities, and neighbors. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the challenges of connecting older adults to resources, information and each other. These connection challenges existed before the pandemic and will continue into the future. Area...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police make arrest in arson investigation
Suspect accused of setting a fire near the garage of the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. A man accused in the arson investigation of two incidents has been arrested by the Vancouver Police Department. On Wednesday (Sept. 14) at approximately 12:03 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to a business (El...
ClarkCountyToday
La Center’s ‘Linfield Legend’ joins college football broadcast team
Vice principal at La Center, Gary McGarvie wants to give back to his college program. When Gary McGarvie first arrived at Linfield College in 1989, his only goal was to make the travel roster one season before he graduated. One could say he underestimated his potential. By epic proportions. McGarvie,...
ClarkCountyToday
Deputies respond to suspicious death in Chelatchie Prairie
Deceased male found in a camping tent in North Clark County. On Monday (Sept. 12) at about 8:10 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call in a rural part of Clark County east of Chelatchie Prairie off US Forest Service Forest Road 54. A female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly deceased in a tent at their campsite. The passerby called 9-1-1.
ClarkCountyToday
Kidnapping suspect taken into custody
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has responded to three cases involving an abduction of a female in the last two weeks. On Friday (Sept. 9) at about 11 a.m., Mohamed Aly Aboulezz entered an apartment in the Orchards area, assaulted a female victim and then forcibly dragged her from the apartment. Neighbors intervened and deputies responded to the scene.
ClarkCountyToday
Battle Ground football enjoys its moment of victory
‘Just a lot of joy’ for the Battle Ground Tigers. It took a moment or two for the head coach to realize the significance of last week’s win for the Battle Ground Tigers. The quarterback knew right away. So did all the other seniors. For the head coach,...
