ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Gigi Hadid Goes Moto-Chic in Brown Leather Jacket & Pumps To Party During NYFW

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nn43a_0hp4A5tK00

NYFW is here, and Gigi Hadid is making the rounds The model hit British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s party for his memoir “A Visible Man” on Thursday. Other attendees included Emily Ratajkowski , Irina Shayk and more.

To the party, Hadid wore a matching two-piece set. Her brown leather jacket featured a thick black stripe across the bodice and arms and also featured multiple zippers. Her pants had a thick black stripe down the side with a zipper. She tied her hair back in a sleek, twisted ponytail and wore small stud earrings, and carried a black top handle bag.

The Guest in Residence owner added a pair of classic heels to round out the look. She wore black pointy toe pumps from Piferi during her outing. The shoes featured a shiny leather finish and a strap for extra support.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse , Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

PHOTOS: Check out the gallery to see more of Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony were among the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit. La La looked utterly chic for the occasion, pairing classic staples with trendy footwear. The actress and television personality wore a bright red bodysuit that had thin spaghetti straps and a large asymmetrical...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event

Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work. Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline. The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Edward Enninful
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers

Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
Footwear News

Princess Eugenie Mourns in Black Bell Sleeve Dress & Securely Strapped Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State with Husband Jack Brooksbank at Westminster Hall

Princess Eugenie joined today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Eugenie embraced the somber dressing tradition, wearing a black midi dress and accessorizing with a black fascinator. Completing the look, Eugenie slipped on matching black pumps and black tights. Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyfw#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Leather Jacket#Moto Chic#British#Maybelline#Reebok
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Suits Up at Wedding With Blazer, Trousers & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony

Emme Muniz was sharply suited at mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz dressed on-theme with the event’s all-white dress code in a suit. Featuring a matching blazer and trousers, Emme’s ensemble was given a smart finish with a set of black and white Oxford shoes. Emme’s ensemble also matched a new sibling’s outfits: Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is...
RICEBORO, GA
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
Vogue Magazine

EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Eldest Daughter Violet Affleck Gets Colorfully Chic in Floral Dress & Chunky Sandals at Airport With Sister Seraphina & Brother Samuel After Wedding

Ben Affleck had all three of his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner by his side at his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez on Aug. 20. The superstar duo tied the knot at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. Following a beautiful ceremony with an all-white dress code, the actor and his three children — Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck were spotted at a private airport in Georgia. Violet, 16, showcased her chic summer style...
RICEBORO, GA
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions. Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs. Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy