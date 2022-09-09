ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1440 WROK

Illinois is Home to TWO Chili Contests on October 15

National Chili Day is in February, but we might want to move it to October. Chili. It's a food that means a lot of things. According to the dictionary, chili is a 'hearty stew that is also used as a topping condiment with or without meat.'. Which isn't very specific,...
BYRON, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Band Is In Top 10 In U.S. For Most Concerts Ever Play

When it comes to the most concerts ever performed, this Illinois band is ranked in the top ten of all time in the United States. There are many different approaches bands can take for touring. Of course, like most things there are extremes and then everything in between. On one end, artists can play shows very little. The perfect example is the band, Boston. Their tours are few and far between. On the other end of the spectrum, there are road dogs like Alice Cooper who is always out touring.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Does This TikTok Trick For Chinese Restaurants Work In Rockford?

@rocketjumpWhy I only go to Chinese restaurants with 3.5 star ratings♬ original sound - RocketJump. TikTok is undoubetly one of the all-time best time wasters humans have ever invented. If you haven't ridden the dragon of TikTok, I would advise you to stay off of it, and just catch highlights on other social media platforms.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

10 Things You Should Never Say Or Do In Rockford, Illinois

Stereotypes can get annoying sometimes. If you live in Illinois, you know all too well that out-of-towners will always have the dying urge to ask, "Do you live in Chicago?" I can't even imagine moving out of the state because I've been here all 25 years of my life. I've gotten asked some repetitive questions when I used to work at a local t-shirt shop in Rockford. As much as it might be annoying to most, it was always refreshing to see people are curious about the Prairie State!
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Find Out If You Live Super Close To A Meth Lab In Illinois

I know you clicked this in hopes to expose your neighbor or bust the person you've had beef with most of the year. Though I don't have any enemies I'd want to get sweet, sweet revenge on, I definitely would like to know if there has ever been a meth lab operating in the garage right next door to where I sleep. I'm nosy, you're nosy, and your neighbor sneakily peeking out their blinds drinking their morning coffee is also 100% nosy.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

First Thing You’d Change if Illinois’ Largest Home For Sale Was Yours?

Peek inside this 30,000-square-foot home with unimaginable luxury. 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a jaw-dropping kitchen, and more upgrades than you can count. What would you change if this gigantic estate was your new home? I ask because it's always in the conversation when hunting for a new home. You find the home that best suits you in the present, combined with what it can become in the future, once you make some changes.
MOKENA, IL
1440 WROK

OMG! 10 Brutally Honest Reviews About This 2-Star Hotel In Illinois

If you've ever needed a place to stay in Rockford or anywhere for that matter, you've probably taken it to the internet to ask where the best hotels are to crash at. The internet. It's full of so much information, knowledge, and Google reviews. I know I'm not alone when I say I've scrolled through hundreds of reviews for a business... because they're entertaining to the point it becomes like a tv series. Am I wrong?
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

