Reserve, LA

wbrz.com

Bus driver accused of kidnapping student on his route, claimed he was in love with 13-year-old girl

BRUSLY - A bus driver who allegedly kept a student on his bus for too long and told her he loved her before taking her to school turned himself in Tuesday evening. According to the Brusly Police Department, bus driver Christopher Taplin, 33, was supposed to deliver a 13-year-old middle school student to school Monday morning. Instead, Taplin let other students off and kept her on the bus well after he was supposed to drop her off.
BRUSLY, LA
WDSU

Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Teen accused of killing a 15-year-old in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police have reported that a 15-year-old has been arrested for being accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Saturday. According to police, Jairen Cole, 15, was shot in the lower torso area multiple times in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue on Sept. 10, around 6 p.m.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject, later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa), had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Man dead after shooting at Baton Rouge park; pair of 17-year-olds arrested

BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at BREC Park on Evangeline Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Calvin Roberts, 24, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
HAMMOND, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD searches for attempted murder suspect that is considered armed and dangerous

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times in the French Quarter on Aug. 21. According to police, the wanted suspect is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times at Bienville and North Rampart Street.
WDSU

Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area

NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

