wbrz.com
Bus driver accused of kidnapping student on his route, claimed he was in love with 13-year-old girl
BRUSLY - A bus driver who allegedly kept a student on his bus for too long and told her he loved her before taking her to school turned himself in Tuesday evening. According to the Brusly Police Department, bus driver Christopher Taplin, 33, was supposed to deliver a 13-year-old middle school student to school Monday morning. Instead, Taplin let other students off and kept her on the bus well after he was supposed to drop her off.
WDSU
Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
WDSU
New Orleans minor tells police he was kidnapped after exiting school bus
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, a boy reported to police that he got off the school bus at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue when he was grabbed and placed into a van.
WDSU
Teen accused of killing a 15-year-old in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police have reported that a 15-year-old has been arrested for being accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Saturday. According to police, Jairen Cole, 15, was shot in the lower torso area multiple times in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue on Sept. 10, around 6 p.m.
WDSU
Man carjacked in Central Business District, reports that NOPD never showed
NEW ORLEANS — Henrik Vanderwall owns a recycling pick-up business, which he uses to provide for his family. Just three days ago, when he went to pick up a trash bin, things took a sudden turn for the worse. Vanderwall got out of his truck and walked to the...
Louisiana High School Teacher Assaulted by Student While Substitute Recorded Video on Cell Phone
A substitute teacher says she's appalled by a recent altercation that she witnessed at L.B. Landry High School. An altercation recorded by a substitute teacher who told WDSU that she only wanted to be identified as "Kourtney" is one of many recent fights at the school that has been caught on video.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
houmatimes.com
Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject, later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa), had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
wbrz.com
Man dead after shooting at Baton Rouge park; pair of 17-year-olds arrested
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at BREC Park on Evangeline Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Calvin Roberts, 24, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.
fox8live.com
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
Northshore SWAT team arrests sleeping man after armed standoff
St. Tammany cops waited for an armed suspect to fall asleep before taking him to jail. “An Abita Springs man is in custody following a nine-hour standoff that occurred Monday (Sept. 12) night in an Abita Springs neighborhood…
WDSU
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested
WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
WDSU
Kenner police arrest a homicide suspect accused of killing a man in a parking lot
The Kenner Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing a Kenner man earlier in September. According to police, Oswaldo Dacuhna has been arrested for being accused of shooting and killing Alejandro Quiroz, 43, in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive on Sept. 3. On...
NOLA.com
After man died in her apartment, Harvey woman wrapped him in rug and left him in a driveway: JPSO
A Harvey woman accused of wrapping a man's body in a rug and dragging it outside of her residence was arrested Monday and booked with unlawful disposal of remains, authorities said. Kimberlyn Hawkins, 59, is not accused of killing Damien Jackson, 40, also of Harvey, authorities said. Investigators did not...
WDSU
Fallen Mandeville officer memoriazlied with sign near where he was shot and killed
MANDEVILLE, La. — A fallen Mandeville Police Department officer has been honored with a memorial on U.S. 190 overpass. Captain Vinny Liberto was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 20, 2019, near the intersection of U.S. 190 and LA 22. The memorial sign is located at the...
WDSU
NOPD searches for attempted murder suspect that is considered armed and dangerous
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times in the French Quarter on Aug. 21. According to police, the wanted suspect is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times at Bienville and North Rampart Street.
houmatimes.com
VIDEO: Man wanted for questioning in fire investigation at local storage unit
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a fire investigation, at a local Terrebonne based storage facility. On August 26, 2022, the Schriever Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire of a local storage facility,...
Assumption Parish teen found shot inside Thibodaux home
An Assumption Parish teenager died Saturday (Sept. 10) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.
WDSU
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
