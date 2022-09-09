A woman who was denied an abortion in her state though her fetus had a rare and fatal condition, leaving it with no skull and no chance of life, has traveled 1,400 miles in order to undergo the procedure. Nancy Davis, from Louisiana, made the long journey to New York after doctors at home refused to give her an abortion due to legal uncertainties after Roe v. Wade. The 36-year-old told The Guardian that she underwent the termination on Sept. 1 after a Planned Parenthood clinic in Manhattan agreed to conduct the procedure. Louisiana’s trigger ban went into effect immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned, and women are unable to obtain an abortion with few exceptions. Abortion in New York is legal. Davis was 10 weeks into her pregnancy when she discovered her fetus had a condition known as acrania. It kills babies days, or sometimes even minutes, after birth, The Guardian reported. “I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,” she previously said at a press conference. Davis was able to travel to New York after a GoFundMe campaign raised $40,000 to cover the costs.Read it at The Guardian

