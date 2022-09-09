Read full article on original website
Short week but prime night in Kansas City for Chargers against chief AFC West rival
The Chargers open the season with two AFC West games just four days apart, but if they can beat the Chiefs in Kansas City, their Super Bowl aspirations might be realistic.
Cam Newton unlikely to land with the Dallas Cowboys
Cam Newton is one of the very few veteran free-agent quarterbacks with actual staring experience and success at this early
Lions get rare look at life as favorite vs. Commanders
Of Detroit’s eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, six of them were defensive players, including defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
