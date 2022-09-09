Read full article on original website
Moonlight Amphitheatre mourns loss of beloved stage technician
VISTA — Moonlight Amphitheatre is mourning the loss of a beloved stage technician who died in late August after a short illness. Chris Fabio Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined the Moonlight team in 2014 after participating in the theater program at Palomar College.
El Cajon mayor voices frustration over San Diego County 'dumping a massive number of homeless people in El Cajon'
SAN DIEGO — El Cajon is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness arriving to the city and using hotel vouchers. Mayor Bill Wells said the police department reached out to every hotel and motel in the city over the weekend. That's when they learned about 1/5th of hotel rooms are being occupied by someone with a voucher.
City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project
City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
ArtWalk Carlsbad is Back in September 2022
Outdoor art festivals might sound like a trend from past decades. But let’s be real – when it comes down to it, these past decades are currently trending and art festivals haven’t gone anywhere. New art fairs continue to spring up all over the world. Many take place over the course of multiple days, giving artists a space to display their work and make money while they’re at it. Art fairs are also culturally enriching, educational and are a forum for both unique and classic art forms.
'We're failing': La Jolla leaders hoping locals will pitch in more to throw out trash
Though summer tourism season has waned, The Village of La Jolla is still in need of care, and two people who oversee its maintenance are hoping locals will take an extra step toward making it shine.
Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
Thousands rediscover Escondido history at Grape Day Festival
ESCONDIDO — Despite the threat of rain, the return of the Grape Day Festival brought thousands of people Saturday seeking to rediscover the history of Escondido. Hundreds of people were already perusing the vast tents of local vendors and historical displays within the first hour of the historic festival’s opening.
City begins work to turn old central library into homeless shelter
After years of debate, the city of San Diego is taking initial steps to convert the old downtown library building into a homeless shelter. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city has begun “modest preparations” to repurpose the building — including minor renovations, repairs and electrical work.
Santee Council to take up controversial Fanita Ranch development again
In April, a judge ordered the city council to throw out approval of the long-planned housing project, designed to bring 3,000 homes to the area, over wildfire concerns.
The result of Mayor Gloria’s push to police homelessness? Zero convictions
SAN DIEGO — For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
Former nurse calls out Sup. Nathan Fletcher’s failed policies that led to loss of her career
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From saving children’s lives to losing the career she loved. Former nurse Tawny Buettner gave an emotional speech at the Board of Supervisor’s meeting Tuesday where she called out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for pushing the failed policies that led to the loss of her career.
Who’s News: 9/16/22
The city of Encinitas is asking residents to fill out a community survey at SDCommunityPower.org/survey. The survey take 5 to 10 minutes and is in English and Spanish. Southern New Hampshire University announced students on its summer dean’s list and president’s list, including Jeremy Joerger and Veronika Kireyko of Carlsbad; Faith Casey, Ashlyn Diamond, Adriana Tritel, Sheila Gue, Dennise Alas, Autumn Brown, Ethel Vergara, Reuel Wilson, Courtney Diaz, Peter Vargo, Jonathan Harbin and Christian Reid of Oceanside; Aaron Wilson and Tim White of Camp Pendleton; Jacqueline Ford of Rancho Santa Fe; Jennifer Clements of San Marcos; Maribel Zetina and Breanna Jones of Vista; and Elias Haynes of San Diego. Dean’s list includes Aurelie Rodriguez, Lindsay VanDenBerg and Brynn Savage of Oceanside and Kevin Baker of Carmel Valley.
City Attorney Accuses Council President of Trying to Silence Her as Council Approves Settlement with Accused Broker
City Attorney Mara Elliott obliquely accused Council President Sean Elo-Rivera of sexism Monday after he criticized her for announcing a proposed settlement she had reached before informing the City Council. The Council approved the settlement anyway, ending the city’s lawsuit against a broker who bought 40,000 shares in the corporate...
Morning Report: City Attorney Tells Council President She ‘Won’t Be Silenced’
City Attorney Mara Elliott accused Council President Sean Elo-Rivera of trying to silence her Monday, and said the expectations he and other council members expressed for her office had never been applied to her predecessors, who were all men. The lengthy exchange between the elected officials occurred during Monday’s City...
Neighbors helping neighbors - Crisis Intervention Volunteers wanted for San Diego Police Program
SAN DIEGO — Do you have what it takes to help people when they really need a shoulder to lean on? Maybe their home just burned down or they've had an unexpected death. It takes a special person to be a crisis interventionist and right now the San Diego Police Department is signing up volunteers for its program.
First Impressions of the New Rare Society Steakhouse
••• The Funk Zone outpost of San Diego steakhouse chain Rare Society has glitz and buzz: the room is barely recognizable as the former site of the Project and Captain Fatty’s, and perhaps because it was Saturday night, there were many boisterous groups of all women or all men. We arrived a bit early, so we were told to wait at the glamorous horseshoe bar along the State Street side, where we ordered after a quick glance at the cocktail menu. The signature old fashioned, it turns out, includes “dry-aged fat-washed bourbon” and is garnished with a cube of bacon fat wrapped in lardo. (The drink tasted like a meaty glazed doughnut.) It was a harbinger: even for a steakhouse, this is extremely rich food. Almost everything is gilded in butter, cream, cheese, egg yolk, oil, or beef fat. The rolls were so gooped up with butter that they required knife and fork; the lettuce in the Caesar salad was barely visible under a mountain of shredded cheese, and it came with breaded, deep-fried anchovies. The four of us shared the Executive Board ($192), a sampler of filet mignon, New York strip, and ribeye, and the beef was excellent and perfectly cooked. Perhaps there’s a way to navigate the menu without feeling like you’re on a binge, but just in case, make sure you’re stocked up on statins.
Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego
Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego
Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
