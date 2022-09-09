ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Coast News

Moonlight Amphitheatre mourns loss of beloved stage technician

VISTA — Moonlight Amphitheatre is mourning the loss of a beloved stage technician who died in late August after a short illness. Chris Fabio Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined the Moonlight team in 2014 after participating in the theater program at Palomar College.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project

City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
CARLSBAD, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

ArtWalk Carlsbad is Back in September 2022

Outdoor art festivals might sound like a trend from past decades. But let’s be real – when it comes down to it, these past decades are currently trending and art festivals haven’t gone anywhere. New art fairs continue to spring up all over the world. Many take place over the course of multiple days, giving artists a space to display their work and make money while they’re at it. Art fairs are also culturally enriching, educational and are a forum for both unique and classic art forms.
CARLSBAD, CA
Encinitas, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Thousands rediscover Escondido history at Grape Day Festival

ESCONDIDO — Despite the threat of rain, the return of the Grape Day Festival brought thousands of people Saturday seeking to rediscover the history of Escondido. Hundreds of people were already perusing the vast tents of local vendors and historical displays within the first hour of the historic festival’s opening.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

City begins work to turn old central library into homeless shelter

After years of debate, the city of San Diego is taking initial steps to convert the old downtown library building into a homeless shelter. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city has begun “modest preparations” to repurpose the building — including minor renovations, repairs and electrical work.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

The result of Mayor Gloria’s push to police homelessness? Zero convictions

SAN DIEGO — For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Who’s News: 9/16/22

The city of Encinitas is asking residents to fill out a community survey at SDCommunityPower.org/survey. The survey take 5 to 10 minutes and is in English and Spanish. Southern New Hampshire University announced students on its summer dean’s list and president’s list, including Jeremy Joerger and Veronika Kireyko of Carlsbad; Faith Casey, Ashlyn Diamond, Adriana Tritel, Sheila Gue, Dennise Alas, Autumn Brown, Ethel Vergara, Reuel Wilson, Courtney Diaz, Peter Vargo, Jonathan Harbin and Christian Reid of Oceanside; Aaron Wilson and Tim White of Camp Pendleton; Jacqueline Ford of Rancho Santa Fe; Jennifer Clements of San Marcos; Maribel Zetina and Breanna Jones of Vista; and Elias Haynes of San Diego. Dean’s list includes Aurelie Rodriguez, Lindsay VanDenBerg and Brynn Savage of Oceanside and Kevin Baker of Carmel Valley.
ENCINITAS, CA
Voice of San Diego

City Attorney Accuses Council President of Trying to Silence Her as Council Approves Settlement with Accused Broker

City Attorney Mara Elliott obliquely accused Council President Sean Elo-Rivera of sexism Monday after he criticized her for announcing a proposed settlement she had reached before informing the City Council. The Council approved the settlement anyway, ending the city’s lawsuit against a broker who bought 40,000 shares in the corporate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sitelinesb.com

First Impressions of the New Rare Society Steakhouse

••• The Funk Zone outpost of San Diego steakhouse chain Rare Society has glitz and buzz: the room is barely recognizable as the former site of the Project and Captain Fatty’s, and perhaps because it was Saturday night, there were many boisterous groups of all women or all men. We arrived a bit early, so we were told to wait at the glamorous horseshoe bar along the State Street side, where we ordered after a quick glance at the cocktail menu. The signature old fashioned, it turns out, includes “dry-aged fat-washed bourbon” and is garnished with a cube of bacon fat wrapped in lardo. (The drink tasted like a meaty glazed doughnut.) It was a harbinger: even for a steakhouse, this is extremely rich food. Almost everything is gilded in butter, cream, cheese, egg yolk, oil, or beef fat. The rolls were so gooped up with butter that they required knife and fork; the lettuce in the Caesar salad was barely visible under a mountain of shredded cheese, and it came with breaded, deep-fried anchovies. The four of us shared the Executive Board ($192), a sampler of filet mignon, New York strip, and ribeye, and the beef was excellent and perfectly cooked. Perhaps there’s a way to navigate the menu without feeling like you’re on a binge, but just in case, make sure you’re stocked up on statins.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Eater

Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego

Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego

Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
SAN DIEGO, CA

