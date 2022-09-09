ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

Phillips, Craig and Smith named in report on possible conflict-of-interest stock trades

This from Ryan Faircloth of the Strib, “Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith reported financial trades for themselves or involving family members over the past few years in companies that intersected with their congressional committees. The New York Times analyzed Congress members’ financial filings between 2019 and 2021 and found 97 current members ‘bought or sold stock, bonds or other financial assets that intersected with their congressional work or reported similar transactions by their spouse or a dependent child’. Phillips, Craig and Smith were the only members of the Minnesota congressional delegation cited in the report. Phillips reported trades in 276 companies, among which the Times identified 34 potential conflicts; Craig reported trades that one of her children made in 19 companies, with two flagged as potential conflicts; and Smith reported trades her husband made in four companies, three of which were deemed potential conflicts.”
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations

This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
MINNESOTA STATE
augsburg.edu

“Ground Zero for Police Reform”: Professor Michael Lansing on Minneapolis Police Chief Search

Local media have turned to Augsburg professor Michael Lansing for historical context as the city of Minneapolis prepares to hire a new police chief. “Given the recent events, the murder of George Floyd as well as the uprising here in Minneapolis, there’s no question that the selection of a police chief is intensely important,” Lansing told reporter Jay Koll on KSTP’s Nightcast last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
MinnPost

Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth

For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”
DULUTH, MN
MinnPost

St. Paul mental health hospital gets state clearance

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports the state has cleared a new mental health hospital in St. Paul. But the plan isn’t without critics. Per WCCO staff, the federal government has renamed a lake in Pine County that had been named after a slur used to refer to Indigenous women. It’s now called Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kelo.com

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
bulletin-news.com

Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul

In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

