Read full article on original website
Related
Phillips, Craig and Smith named in report on possible conflict-of-interest stock trades
This from Ryan Faircloth of the Strib, “Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith reported financial trades for themselves or involving family members over the past few years in companies that intersected with their congressional committees. The New York Times analyzed Congress members’ financial filings between 2019 and 2021 and found 97 current members ‘bought or sold stock, bonds or other financial assets that intersected with their congressional work or reported similar transactions by their spouse or a dependent child’. Phillips, Craig and Smith were the only members of the Minnesota congressional delegation cited in the report. Phillips reported trades in 276 companies, among which the Times identified 34 potential conflicts; Craig reported trades that one of her children made in 19 companies, with two flagged as potential conflicts; and Smith reported trades her husband made in four companies, three of which were deemed potential conflicts.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations
This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minneapolis Police Department use of force numbers increase with handcuff policy change
(The Center Square) – Police must count handcuffing a person and pulling out a gun from a holster as an official use of force as part of the ongoing reform efforts within the Minneapolis Police Department after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The number of arrests in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
augsburg.edu
“Ground Zero for Police Reform”: Professor Michael Lansing on Minneapolis Police Chief Search
Local media have turned to Augsburg professor Michael Lansing for historical context as the city of Minneapolis prepares to hire a new police chief. “Given the recent events, the murder of George Floyd as well as the uprising here in Minneapolis, there’s no question that the selection of a police chief is intensely important,” Lansing told reporter Jay Koll on KSTP’s Nightcast last week.
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
swnewsmedia.com
MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Mike Lindell, the founder of Chaska-based MyPillow and a 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday night, Sept. 13, that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t...
Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth
For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
New data: Inflation slows slightly but continues to hit hard
The Associated Press covers this morning’s new inflation numbers, which show a slight slowdown compared to previous months. While gas prices are down, the cost of many other things consumers buy kept rising in August. CBS Minnesota’s Pauleen Le reports that on Day Two of the nurses strike, traveling...
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood man gets prison for St. Paul drive-by shooting after violating plea agreement
In connection with a drive-by shooting in St. Paul in 2020 and fleeing police in a car the previous year, a Maplewood man was sentenced to almost five years in prison on Tuesday for breaking the terms of his plea deal with Ramsey County prosecutors. Last year, Darnell Allen Davis,...
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
St. Paul mental health hospital gets state clearance
The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports the state has cleared a new mental health hospital in St. Paul. But the plan isn’t without critics. Per WCCO staff, the federal government has renamed a lake in Pine County that had been named after a slur used to refer to Indigenous women. It’s now called Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills
Police in Ramsey County are trying to identify a man who carjacked and kidnapped a 61-year-old woman in Arden Hills Tuesday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 7:25 a.m. on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the armed suspect "accosted" the woman at gunpoint as she parked in an underground ramp.
ccxmedia.org
‘People kill people over the littlest of things,’ Crime Prevention Group Updates Brooklyn Park Council
A crime prevention nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now updated the Brooklyn Park City Council on its work over the past year in the city. The group has a visible presence in areas like 63rd and Zane avenues. Harding Smith says the group wears bright orange shirts because “we want our...
Minnesota DNR Stocked 5.5 Million Walleye Fry In A St. Louis County Lake Last Year
I was poking around on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website today looking for some information on a lake I plan on fishing soon when I noticed that you can do searches for fish stocking information. The Minnesota DNR stocks lakes each year with different fish. I wanted to know which lake had the most walleye stocked in St. Louis County.
kelo.com
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
fox9.com
Traffic cam captures moments leading up to the crash that killed former Gopher track athlete
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash that killed a 25-year-old former Gopher track athlete late last month. Eric Walker was an accomplished and beloved student-athlete who broke track records at high school and colligate levels before graduating...
bulletin-news.com
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Z-Rock 107.7
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 3