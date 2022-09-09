ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Resorts Casino Hotel#The Atlantic#Hard Rock Hotel Casino#Japanese
jerseysbest.com

Delight in the land of Doo-Wop during Wildwood’s ’50s, ’60s and ’70s Weekend

Sixty years ago, at his uncle’s Italian restaurant in Wildwood, a young boy watched in awe as superstars, like The Supremes, The Stylistics, Four Tops, The Four Seasons, Chubby Checker and more, performed at the Lucky Club next door. Years later, when Joey Montello owned his own restaurant, he enjoyed dining with many of these iconic stars. Joey M, as he’s known in entertainment, had a front-row seat to rock ‘n’ roll history.
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
shorelocalnews.com

Ocean City Air Shows Fly Into Town This Weekend

All eyes will turn to the sky for Ocean City’s Air Show Weekend on Sept. 17 and 18. All events are free to attend. The celebration starts with the Ocean City Airport Festival on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festivalfeatures a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from warbirds to helicopters. The event will feature a parachute jump from Team Fastrax, “America’s Skydiving Team.” It also will include food, music, classic cars and kids’ activities.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years

We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
fox29.com

Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 Things to Know About The VUE Rooftop Bar and Lounge

The VUE Rooftop Bar and Lounge located on the 23rd floor of The Claridge Hotel is the only rooftop bar and restaurant in all of Atlantic City that offers a view of the ocean, the city, the boardwalk and beaches. This popular spot is the perfect place to grab a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Boardwalk Operation Leads To 10 Arrests

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has been very focused regarding Atlantic City crime. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the suspected distribution of narcotics on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The investigation took...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy