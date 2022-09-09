Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel Maven
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
More News About Atlantic City Pub Closing After More Than 30 Years
They have been the self-proclaimed “King of the Wings” for more than 30 years. We shared the news this past Monday, September 12, 2022 that the Pic-A-Lilli Pub of Atlantic City, New Jersey would be closing its doors in Atlantic City in the very near future. The ownership...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
No women or minorities now run Atlantic City casinos
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With the departure of the head of the Tropicana, none of Atlantic City’s nine casinos is now led by a woman or a Black person — a rapid change from the diverse leadership of the city’s casinos just two years ago.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...
Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Boss Pulls Out of Smoking Ban Panel Discussion
ATLANTIC CITY — Whether casinos should continue to allow smoking is a contentious issue in numerous states, particularly New Jersey, where the governor and more than half the state Legislature supports a bill to ban indoor smoking in gambling halls. A now-canceled discussion between a casino executive and smoking...
South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend
The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer. There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Funny Guy Imitates Every Avalon New Jersey Shoobie [VIDEO]
They are Shoobies - now gone from South Jersey until the spring. OK, not really. They're pretty much here all year round these days. Anyway, a funny YouTube guy has decided to poke a little fun at the average Avalon summer visitor:. What do you think? Did he nail it?
jerseysbest.com
Delight in the land of Doo-Wop during Wildwood’s ’50s, ’60s and ’70s Weekend
Sixty years ago, at his uncle’s Italian restaurant in Wildwood, a young boy watched in awe as superstars, like The Supremes, The Stylistics, Four Tops, The Four Seasons, Chubby Checker and more, performed at the Lucky Club next door. Years later, when Joey Montello owned his own restaurant, he enjoyed dining with many of these iconic stars. Joey M, as he’s known in entertainment, had a front-row seat to rock ‘n’ roll history.
Hard Rock spends $100M to raise pay for non-tipped US staff
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock International, the global gambling, entertainment and hospitality company, said Monday it is spending over $100 million to give significant raises to 10,000 non-tipped workers, most of them in the U.S. The raises, which include an immediate increase to a minimum starting salary of $18...
shorelocalnews.com
Ocean City Air Shows Fly Into Town This Weekend
All eyes will turn to the sky for Ocean City’s Air Show Weekend on Sept. 17 and 18. All events are free to attend. The celebration starts with the Ocean City Airport Festival on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festivalfeatures a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from warbirds to helicopters. The event will feature a parachute jump from Team Fastrax, “America’s Skydiving Team.” It also will include food, music, classic cars and kids’ activities.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
fox29.com
Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
nypressnews.com
Atlantic City’s Borgata bets on steakhouses with Old Homestead revamp and B-Prime opening
One Atlantic City hotel is out to stake its claim in the steak market. After unveiling a brand new steakhouse earlier this summer called B-Prime, the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa now plans to remodel its longstanding Old Homestead Steak House. Old Homestead will shut its doors after dinner is...
Mays Landing’s Volcanic Eruptions and Eight Other Things I Miss
Things and people come and go out of your life and you miss them. I've been a resident of Egg Harbor Township for almost 25 years, and there are things and places in the area that I sincerely miss that no longer exist. You'll notice in the headline I mentioned...
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 Things to Know About The VUE Rooftop Bar and Lounge
The VUE Rooftop Bar and Lounge located on the 23rd floor of The Claridge Hotel is the only rooftop bar and restaurant in all of Atlantic City that offers a view of the ocean, the city, the boardwalk and beaches. This popular spot is the perfect place to grab a...
ocnjdaily.com
Wind Farm Developer to Hold Meeting in Ocean City Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
An offshore wind farm may be built at the shore as early as 2024. But before giant turbines can be put in the water, the developer needs a transmission line to make the entire project happen. Orsted, the Danish energy company overseeing the wind farm project called Ocean Wind, plans...
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Boardwalk Operation Leads To 10 Arrests
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has been very focused regarding Atlantic City crime. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the suspected distribution of narcotics on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The investigation took...
