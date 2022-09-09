Read full article on original website
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
theozone.net
Guys, we're 9th in the country in yards per play. It hasn't been perfect, but it's been a couple weird games. ND
[In reply to "I think we're underestimating how different this offense is without JSN...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:30:12 09/14/22]. shortened the game as much as possible and OSU undoubtedly came into that game with a plan to utilize JSN heavily, so I'm sure it was a shock to everyone's system when he went out so early. In addition, CJ wasn't sharp for most of the game, but looked much better against ASU.
theozone.net
agree. Impossible to know what kind of team Toledo is bsaed on results so far...
[In reply to "Toledo is a weak team with few players even remotely close to what Ohio State brings." by Centauri2, posted at 23:57:13 09/13/22]. ...playing Long Island (no idea they had a football program) and UMass which is one of the worst teams in college football over the past few seasons (2 wins in the last 3 years).
theozone.net
Seems weird but makes sense this will happen every couple years (m)
[In reply to "8/12 games are at Ohio Stadium. Seems high to me. Hope the team is prepared when we hit MSU & PSU *" by Porsche, posted at 09:39:52 09/14/22]. Since there are an odd number of conference games, teams play 5 conference games at home every other year, and 5 away conference games in the in-between years. Plus all three of our non-con games happened to be at home this year.
theozone.net
Harrison was an almost alot . The Defensive Line harassed the QB but Blackmon just avoided
[In reply to "Those smarter than me, that watch the tape, feel the DL is playing better than some think..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:22:55 09/12/22]. a sack probably a dozen times . JTT, Sawyer , Harrison, Vincent and the LBs certainly all applied a ton of pressure . Also OSU is absolutely getting uphill as to the last couple years when they looked like they were catching guys or being pushed around . : At least in regards to lack of sacks. Supposedly pushing the OL back and getting lots of pressure.
theozone.net
Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)
Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,. In 2018 in his first year as a HC his focus was overwhelmingly on Offense playing as fast as possible. Did not think much about field position, or creating track meet game situations similar to a wild B12 or PAC-12 type of team.
theozone.net
This is a good read on Scott Frost and got me thinking about Marcus Freeman- link
Despite Marcus Freeman taking a dig at OSU I don’t want him to fail. He will always be a Buckeye - but I do want Notre Dame to fail. If Freeman has success it will be bad for OSU . Freeman takes over a program lacking a decent QB - unless they get one in the portal for next year - they’ll face the same issues and will need to replace the whole Defense . It’s not going to get easier unless he can make it to 2024.
theozone.net
I totally disagree but I respect your opinion . OSU really struggled in the passing
[In reply to "That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven." by G-Man, posted at 17:41:10 09/12/22]. game early and especially in short yardage last year ( early and throughout the year ) . This team is improved in the run game . Stroud through 4 f his interceptions early last year . Zero this year . : Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
theozone.net
I agree. First two games have felt weird and I can't exactly put my finger on it
[In reply to "Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 13:42:21 09/12/22]. some things I like better. The defense definitely feels more aggressive, more TFLs, less runs getting into the secondary. More confidence in the run game.
theozone.net
OSU 110th in 4th down conversions ? Have they even gone for it on 4th down. OSU has played 2,
[In reply to "OSU national rankings after 2 games (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 09:48:27 09/13/22]. and now 3 decent opponents . You aren’t going to light up the stat board against good teams . As the season goes along OSU is going to be a top 10 Offensive team and hopefully top 10 on Defense . Stats mean nothing after / games . 2-0!! Most important stat: 2 wins, 0 losses.
theozone.net
That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven.
[In reply to "Ohio State lost 2 first round NFL WRs , an NFL TE and it’s top 2 returning WRs have been hurt " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:08:57 09/12/22]. Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
theozone.net
Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on
[In reply to "Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 13:36:16 09/12/22]. penalties the first 2 games as well. They are running it well, passing it well, and protecting Ok . A lot of new guys ( at least at positions ( 7 positions have new starters right now ) . I love the talent on O. : Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,
theozone.net
Good article and update on Taison Chatman (m)
First off ON3 has Chatman as 75% to the Buckeyes. That is encouraging, but for me I hope he makes it official to OSU sooner rather than later with home school Minnesota after him. On that note, the Gophers did get a commit from a top 150 CG out of Illinois, so the thinking is this recruit was taken in lieu of Chatman going to OSU. Not over for sure, but OSU leads.
theozone.net
Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earned Big Ten accolades as announced by the conference on Monday. Below is the full release from Ohio State. Harrison Jr. is Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Caught a career-high seven passes for 184 yards and three...
theozone.net
We are mostly agreeing (m)
[In reply to "Dude i think we agree. Alabama under Saban has had a balanced pro style offense that plays field position" by IndierockBuck, posted at 15:04:50 09/12/22]. my main point in the OP was how few plays OSU has run this season to date. In a record pace for fewest plays per game.
