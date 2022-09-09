On Sunday, the Detroit Lions picked up their first win of the season when they took down the Washington Commanders 36-27 at Ford Field. At game time, the Lions were a 1 or 1.5-point favorite, depending on where you looked. It was the first time the Lions were the favorite in 24 games. The last time they were favored, the Carolina Panthers took them to pound town to the tune of a 20-0 final score.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO