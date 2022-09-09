Read full article on original website
Amon-Ra St. Brown gets emotional following Lions win over Commanders
On Sunday, during the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown had the best game of his young NFL career as he caught nine balls for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 68 yards rushing for a total of 184 yards on the day.
Dan Campbell’s best coaching move comes AFTER win vs. Commanders
On Sunday afternoon, the pressure was on for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions as they took on the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. You see, with a loss, the Lions would be off to an 0-2 start with a road matchup against what looks to be a solid Minnesota Vikings team staring them right in the face.
Detroit Lions Respond In The Fourth Against Washington
Rain City Roar talks about the Detroit Lions’ response in the fourth, analytics, and Butler thinks Aidan Hutchinson strained his thigh doing the Micheal Jackson kick. The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Detroit Lions release uniform combo for Week 2 matchup vs. Commanders
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field as they look to pick up their first win of the 2022 regular season. In case you were wondering which uniform combo the Lions will wear on Sunday, we have you covered. As you can see...
Is Detroit Lions scoring pace a sign they will the Super Bowl?
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead before eventually holding on for a 36-27 win at Ford Field over the Washington Commanders. By scoring 36 points, it is now the third game in a row dating back to last season that the Lions have scored 35 or more points in a game.
Urban Meyer praises Michigan following win over Connecticut
Urban Meyer is certainly used to winning, having earned three national titles, three Big Ten championships, and two SEC championships. However, that was at the collegiate level. Meyer’s tenure at the NFL level last year was nothing short of an absolute disaster, as the Jacksonville Jaguars terminated him after less...
Aidan Hutchinson sets Detroit Lions record in one half vs. Commanders
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it did not take too long for him to make a good impression in Allen Park. The Lions’ coaches had nothing but good things to say about Hutchinson and his new teammates were equally impressed with his knowledge, work ethic, and athletic ability.
Detroit Lions open as solid underdog vs. Minnesota Vikings
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions picked up their first win of the season when they took down the Washington Commanders 36-27 at Ford Field. At game time, the Lions were a 1 or 1.5-point favorite, depending on where you looked. It was the first time the Lions were the favorite in 24 games. The last time they were favored, the Carolina Panthers took them to pound town to the tune of a 20-0 final score.
3 Quick takeaways from Detroit Lions Week 2 win over Commanders
In 2021, it took all the way to Week 13 for the Detroit Lions to win their first game of the season so you can bet it was a big relief for Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the players to pick up a nice win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of their 2022 campaign.
Michigan to be without star player vs. Connecticut
When Michigan takes the field at noon today against Connecticut, they will be without one of their stars. According to a report from Anthony Boone, RB Donovan Edwards is not dressed for today’s game. Freshman CJ Stokes is expected to back up RB Blake Corum. Nation, what do you...
Detroit Lions Week 2 Inactives List for matchup vs. Commanders
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season. Just moments ago, the Lions released their Week 2 Inactives List and as you can see below, RG Jonah Jackson is inactive for Week 2. The inactives for...
Mel Tucker vows improvements after being shredded by Washington
This wasn’t exactly the kind of evening that Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans were expecting at Husky Stadium in Seattle, as they were punched in the mouth by the Washington Huskies to the tune of a 39-28 final score. It was former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr....
Dan Campbell gives passionate locker room speech following Detroit Lions first win [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were in what many were calling an early season must-win situation, as a loss would move them to 0-2 with a road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings staring them straight in the face. Knowing what was on the line, the Lions...
Detroit Lions Fans Get That “Sinking Twisty Feeling”
Rain City Roar discusses the “sinking twisty feeling” Detroit Lions fans get when they have a good lead, fan reactions, and the problems with Buckeye fans. The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.
Detroit Lions take down Washington Commanders for first win of season
The Detroit Lions entered this afternoon looking to improve to 1-1 in the 2022 NFL season when they played host to the Washington Commanders this afternoon at Ford Field. The Lions were considerably shorthanded, as they were without the services of starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye thanks to a back injury. And that’s already on top of being without center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot). Additionally, edge rusher Austin Bryant, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and tight end James Mitchell sat out with injuries. However, the news wasn’t all bad, as D’Andre Swift played despite having battled ankle soreness.
Michigan RB Blake Corum ties school record vs. Connecticut
What a day it has been for University of Michigan running back, Blake Corum!. At the time of this article being written, there were still 2:32 remaining in the third quarter but Corum had already tied a school record by scoring five touchdowns against Connecticut. You may remember the last...
Detroit Lions reportedly make decision on RB D’Andre Swift
On Wednesday, news broke that Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift was not practicing with his teammates, and people immediately began to speculate what may (or may not) be wrong. Then, later in the day, the Lions released their initial Week 1 Injury Report, and Swift was included with an ankle injury.
Amon-Ra St. Brown catches 13-yard TD to extend Detroit Lions’ lead [Video]
Amon-Ra St. Brown just keeps on dominating for the Detroit Lions!. On Sunday, during the first quarter, St. Brown kept his touchdown streak alive as he caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to extend the Lions’ lead over the Washington Commanders. Check it out. Things did not...
