Big Rapids, MI

Detroit Lions Respond In The Fourth Against Washington

Rain City Roar talks about the Detroit Lions’ response in the fourth, analytics, and Butler thinks Aidan Hutchinson strained his thigh doing the Micheal Jackson kick. The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Lions open as solid underdog vs. Minnesota Vikings

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions picked up their first win of the season when they took down the Washington Commanders 36-27 at Ford Field. At game time, the Lions were a 1 or 1.5-point favorite, depending on where you looked. It was the first time the Lions were the favorite in 24 games. The last time they were favored, the Carolina Panthers took them to pound town to the tune of a 20-0 final score.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Lions Fans Get That “Sinking Twisty Feeling”

Rain City Roar discusses the “sinking twisty feeling” Detroit Lions fans get when they have a good lead, fan reactions, and the problems with Buckeye fans. The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Lions take down Washington Commanders for first win of season

The Detroit Lions entered this afternoon looking to improve to 1-1 in the 2022 NFL season when they played host to the Washington Commanders this afternoon at Ford Field. The Lions were considerably shorthanded, as they were without the services of starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye thanks to a back injury. And that’s already on top of being without center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot). Additionally, edge rusher Austin Bryant, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and tight end James Mitchell sat out with injuries. However, the news wasn’t all bad, as D’Andre Swift played despite having battled ankle soreness.
DETROIT, MI
