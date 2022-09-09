ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee sweeps Eastmont in volleyball

We broadcast our first volleyball match of the season last night here on the NCWLIFE Channel with Eastmont hosting Wenatchee. Wenatchee came out on top in three games over Eastmont 25-17, 18 and 13. Eric Granstrom was courtside with the play-by-play…. Here are the rest of the scores from a...
WENATCHEE, WA
Prep Football Week-2 Roundup

Heading back to Friday in prep football, it was not a good night for our local 4-A schools. For the second week in a row, Eastmont lost by the same score of 14-to-13, this time to Timberline. Wenatchee was blown out by Mount Baker 42-14. Moses Lake held its ground before falling to Kamiakin 36-29.
WENATCHEE, WA
Big week for Eastmont Athletics

It’s a busy week at Eastmont as the Wildcats prepare for volleyball tonight, the Bridge of Sportsmanship football game on Friday and soccer on Saturday. Eric was able to get a preview with Eastmont athletic director Russ Waterman…. We’ll also bring you LIVE coverage of the 19th Bridge of...
WENATCHEE, WA
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away

It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
WENATCHEE, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
NCWLIFE Evening News September 14th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Ephrata firefighters would also like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday and A 36-year-old man was arrested at a Moses Lake homeless camp after a dispute Monday night over a stolen bike led to another man being shot.
EPHRATA, WA
Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres

A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
EPHRATA, WA
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
EPHRATA, WA
Stevens Pass likely to remain closed through today by wildfire

Stevens Pass remains closed and the town of Index under Level 3 – get out now – evacuation notices today as the Bolt Creek Fire continues to grow after first being reported early Saturday morning north of Skykomish. The fire has burned more than 7,600 acres of timber...
INDEX, WA
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
WENATCHEE, WA
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee

PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
WENATCHEE, WA
UPDATE: Level 3 Mandatory Evacuation North of Hwy 2

SKYKOMISH, Wash.- Level 3 evacuations in place for everyone north of Skykomish to Index and north of HWY2. The wildfire has now become a DNR Level 3. This is a mandatory evacuation, everyone must leave now. Washington State Patrol troopers say to call 9-1-1 if you need help.
SKYKOMISH, WA
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Man shot in dispute over stolen bike

A 36-year-old man was arrested at a Moses Lake homeless camp after a dispute Monday night over a stolen bike led to another man being shot. The Moses Lake Police Department said the unidentified victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Samaritan Hospital where his condition has not been released.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Fentanyl trafficking suspect identified

ELKO – A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was confiscated by Nevada State Police in a traffic stop. Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was booked into White Pine County Jail on Monday. A trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for...
ROYAL CITY, WA

