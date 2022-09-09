Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee sweeps Eastmont in volleyball
We broadcast our first volleyball match of the season last night here on the NCWLIFE Channel with Eastmont hosting Wenatchee. Wenatchee came out on top in three games over Eastmont 25-17, 18 and 13. Eric Granstrom was courtside with the play-by-play…. Here are the rest of the scores from a...
ncwlife.com
Prep Football Week-2 Roundup
Heading back to Friday in prep football, it was not a good night for our local 4-A schools. For the second week in a row, Eastmont lost by the same score of 14-to-13, this time to Timberline. Wenatchee was blown out by Mount Baker 42-14. Moses Lake held its ground before falling to Kamiakin 36-29.
ncwlife.com
Big week for Eastmont Athletics
It’s a busy week at Eastmont as the Wildcats prepare for volleyball tonight, the Bridge of Sportsmanship football game on Friday and soccer on Saturday. Eric was able to get a preview with Eastmont athletic director Russ Waterman…. We’ll also bring you LIVE coverage of the 19th Bridge of...
ncwlife.com
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away
It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 14th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Ephrata firefighters would also like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday and A 36-year-old man was arrested at a Moses Lake homeless camp after a dispute Monday night over a stolen bike led to another man being shot.
What’s going on with Tri-Cities Sonic restaurants closing? + New virtual golf business
Plus a new food truck is set to debut at the Columbia Gardens Vine Cutting event.
ncwlife.com
Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres
A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
ncwlife.com
Stevens Pass likely to remain closed through today by wildfire
Stevens Pass remains closed and the town of Index under Level 3 – get out now – evacuation notices today as the Bolt Creek Fire continues to grow after first being reported early Saturday morning north of Skykomish. The fire has burned more than 7,600 acres of timber...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
ncwlife.com
WA utilities proactively turn off power as wildfires come west
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
ifiberone.com
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Level 3 Mandatory Evacuation North of Hwy 2
SKYKOMISH, Wash.- Level 3 evacuations in place for everyone north of Skykomish to Index and north of HWY2. The wildfire has now become a DNR Level 3. This is a mandatory evacuation, everyone must leave now. Washington State Patrol troopers say to call 9-1-1 if you need help.
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
kpq.com
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
ncwlife.com
Man shot in dispute over stolen bike
A 36-year-old man was arrested at a Moses Lake homeless camp after a dispute Monday night over a stolen bike led to another man being shot. The Moses Lake Police Department said the unidentified victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Samaritan Hospital where his condition has not been released.
KIMA TV
Yakima family mourning after their loved one was stabbed and stomped to death in her home
It was four in the morning when police in Missouri say they received a phone call from a nine-year-old boy saying, "My mom is dead." "His mother was described as having serious injuries," said Timothy Burger, Lieutenant with Hazelwood police department. "He [said he] needed the police to come and that his father was the perpetrator."
ifiberone.com
A former deputy was fired by Chelan County Sheriff's Office in 2019, so why is she still among the highest paid?
WENATCHEE - Chelan County payroll records show that former Sheriff's deputy Jennifer Tyler is currently one of the highest paid people on the county's payroll despite not having physically worked for the agency since 2019. So, what gives?. Tyler started receiving monthly checks in April 2021 after signing a second,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fentanyl trafficking suspect identified
ELKO – A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was confiscated by Nevada State Police in a traffic stop. Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was booked into White Pine County Jail on Monday. A trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for...
