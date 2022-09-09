ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi Joins Live-Action Star Wars Series as Ezra Bridger

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rABDJ_0hp48gf100

Eman Esfandi is headed to a galaxy far, far away, having been confirmed to appear in Disney’s upcoming live-action Ahsoka series.

Esfandi, whose credits include Best Picture nominee King Richard , is set to play fan favorite Ezra Bridger, our sister site The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The character debuted in Star Wars Rebels (voiced by Taylor Gray) as a young, Force-sensitive orphan who eventually joins the Rebels. He even crossed paths with Lando Calrissian and received some lightsaber training from Ahsoka.

The casting was first reported by Cinelinx .

Set five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi , the series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight warrior and Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice. The series will presumably follow Ahsoka’s continued hunt for Ezra Bridger and the Grand Admiral Thrawn (which was teased during her first live-action appearance on The Mandalorian ), teaming up with Sabine Wren ( The Society ‘s Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in the process.

Other previously announced casting includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead ( Fargo ) and Ivanna Sakhno ( High Fidelity ) in yet-to-be-revealed roles, while Vikings ’ Ray Stevenson is set to play a villainous admiral — but not the Grand Admiral Thrawn (who was voiced by Lars Mikkelsen in Star Wars Rebels ).

Additionally, Hayden Christensen will reportedly appear as Darth Vader, presumably in flashbacks given that the series takes place years after the dark lord’s demise. Christensen previously reprised his role as Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Ahsoka is on track for release in 2023.

Want scoop on Ahsoka , or for any other Star Wars show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Stars From Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and More as They Arrive

Television’s biggest night is almost upon us. But before we can get to this year’s Emmys ceremony, we must first navigate television’s biggest red carpet. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC (8/7c) from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest names in TV are already gathering in pre-celebration. All eyes will be on the casts of this year’s most-nominated shows, including Succession (25), Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17). We’re also looking out for the stars of fan-favorite hits like freshman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Was House of the Dragon Death So Sudden? Is DWTS Cast Kinda Great? Is Patient Mom the Worst? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Patient, The Bachelorette, What We Do in the Shadows, Dancing With the Stars! 1 | Is it almost distracting how sweaty the Blood & Treasure actors clearly (and truly) have been during these location shoots in Thailand? 2 | Were you a bit shocked that House of the Dragon killed off the ominous (and icky-looking) Crabfeeder in its third episode? And was it jarring to meet a character named simply Jason? Or does it  make sense, being...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Finally!) Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Disney+

Though it’s later than planned, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be back. The animated series will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, Disney announced at its D23 Expo Saturday. Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes. The episodes will arrive later than the streaming service originally announced. At the time of The Bad Batch‘s renewal in August 2021, Disney+ indicated that the next round of episodes would get underway in Fall 2022. As recently as May, a Season 2 teaser also promised new episodes in the autumn. Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the titular elite and experimental clones (first introduced...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Star Wars Series#Movies#Best Picture#The Hollywood Reporter#Rebels#Grand
TVLine

In The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer, Grogu Learns a Truth About 'Dad'

Bo Katan calls out Din Djarin — and even teases Grogu aka Baby Yoda with a truth about “Dad” — in the first Season 3 trailer for Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Given the events of The Book of Boba Fett (aka “The Mandalorian Season 2.5″) — where Din (played by Pedro Pascal) was told by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) that he “is a Mandalorian no more,” because he had removed his helmet/shown his face to others — and judging by the trailer above, Season 3 of Disney+’s flagship Star Wars series will find Mando, with Grogu in tow, zipping around in his Naboo N-1...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
MOVIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu's The Dropout

That’s Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried to you. At Monday’s 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the Big Love vet snagged won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Seyfried prevailed over fellow nominees Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Toni Collette (The Staircase). In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Seyfried, we wrote, “Much has been made about the skill with which Seyfried replicated Elizabeth Holmes’ trademark, oft-ridiculed voice — and with good reason. She nailed her alter ego’s performative, authoritative baritone. But the...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Gael García Bernal Is Werewolf by Night in Disney+ Trailer Featuring Marvel's Man-Thing, TVA Hunters — WATCH

There is a lot to process in the first trailer for Werewolf by Night, a Marvel Studios “special presentation” set for a Friday, Oct. 7 release on Disney+. Directed by Michael Giacchino, Werewolf by Night‘s cast is led by Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), as Jack Russell and his titular alter ego, and Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) as whom many assume to be monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone. The trailer also allows glimpses of Marvel entities such as Man-Thing (a humanoid swamp monster aka Dr. Theodore “Ted” Sallis) and even Time Variance Authority (TVA) hunters, wielding their familiar batons. In Marvel comics...
TVLine

Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury Is the 'Last Person Standing Between Them... and What They Really Want'

Maria Hill somehow, finally draws Nick Fury back onto the grid (meaning, Earth) in the first trailer for Disney+’s Secret Invasion series. But as he gruffly explains to her about his long-awaited resurfacing, “This is different.” Announced in December 2020 at Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. Jackson was last seen in the role he originated 14 years ago in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, at the end of which — SPOILER ALERT! — it was revealed that the Fury and Maria...
MOVIES
TVLine

Titus Welliver Joins Titans Season 4 as Lex Luthor, November Premiere Set

Things are about to get hairy on HBO Max’s Titans, with the reveal that Deadwood alum Titus Welliver will appear in Season 4 as (a hirsute) Lex Luthor. Titans‘ take on the criminal mastermind “has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power,” showrunner Greg Walker told EW.com, which broke the news and has a first photo of Welliver’s bearded baddie. The supervillain’s on-camera introduction will, among other things, spark an identity crisis for Connor aka Superboy, who was created from a blend of DNA including Lex’s. “He’s explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self,”...
TV SERIES
TVLine

High School Musical 4: The Reunion Movie Coming to Disney+ by Way of Super Meta HSM:TM:TS Season 4

It’s now or never for the East High Wildcats. The upcoming fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will find Miss Jenn & Co. staging a production of — wait for it — High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But wait, in classic HSM:TM:TS fashion, there’s a twist! When the students return for their first day back in Season 4, they also learn that the school is being used to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie, and they’ll all be playing featured extras. Series stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett and Dara Reneé were on...
MOVIES
TVLine

American Born Chinese: Michelle Yeoh Reigns in Action-Packed First Footage

Disney+ is digging deep into Chinese mythology for its new series American Born Chinese — and we now have our first look at all the action. The streamer released a behind-the-scenes featurette on Saturday as part of this year’s D23 Expo, including the first footage from the series. Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese stars Ben Wang as everyday teen Jin Wang, who’s embarrassed by his mom and is trying his best to be cool. But when he meets a new student at school, “even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

She-Hulk Director: Madisynn/Wong Bonus Scene Didn't Exist in the Script

The mid-credits sequence in which She-Hulk viewers get to see Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Madisynn King, supreme party girl, fast become “besties” was not in the original script for Episode 4. The Disney+ comedy’s Sept. 8 episode opened with magician Donny Blaze (played by Entourage‘s Rhys Coiro) pulling Madisynn (Florida Girls‘ Patty Guggenheim) from the audience as a volunteer and then sending her into an interdimensional portal that the Mystic Arts dropout opened with his sling ring. Some time later, Madisynn fell through another portal into Wong’s (MCU vet Benedict Wong) Kamar-Taj crib, where she promptly spoiled his bingeing of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Disney Unveils First Trailer — Watch

Being a half-blood is dangerous business, Percy Jackson warns us in the first trailer for Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians. “If you think you might be one of us, my advice is: Turn away while you still can.” Catch your first glimpse at Percy & Co. in the above sneak peek.  Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians promises to tell the fantastical story of Percy Jackson (played by The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of...
MOVIES
TVLine

Cobra Kai Season 5 Premiere Recap: Is Miyagi-Do Closed For Good? Plus, [Spoiler] Joins the Villainous Dojo

The All Valley Tournament may be over, but the ramifications of its outcome are about to light the valley on fire. In the Season 5 premiere of Cobra Kai, the escalating conflict with Terry Silver has turned Daniel LaRusso’s life upside down. With the tournament finally behind them, some people have moved on from all of the karate drama, but Daniel can’t pull away from his obsession with Silver. Meanwhile, Miguel’s trip to Mexico gets off to a bumpy and dangerous start. Was Johnny able to find his mentee, and what’s Chozen’s role in all of this madness? Let’s recap...
TV SERIES
TVLine

John Oliver Eviscerates Law & Order Franchise, Accuses Dick Wolf of Peddling 'Fantasy' of Law Enforcement

Just days before NBC’s trio of Law & Order series returns with new episodes, John Oliver had some choice words for the franchise, and its overlord Dick Wolf, on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight. In the episode’s main segment (embedded above), Oliver took a deep dive into how cop shows “significantly distort the big picture of policing,” whether that means giving real-life police departments behind-the-scenes input on how they’re presented, or crafting a “false narrative of law enforcement” in which “exceptionally competent cops [are] working within a largely fair framework that mostly convicts white people.” “It’s presenting a world where the cops can...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Michael Keaton Weighs In on Batgirl Movie Cancellation, Uncertainty About His Future as Batman

Michael Keaton can only assume that Warner Bros. Discovery’s shelving of the nearly-complete, HBO Max-bound Batgirl movie was a “good” business decision — even though it played a role in derailing his return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Asked by TVLine for his reaction to Batgirl’s unceremonious cancellation, Keaton said in the Emmys press room on Monday night, “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a good one. “I really don’t know,” he made a point to add. “I don’t follow that that much.” Keaton had just collected his first ever Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actor...
MOVIES
TVLine

Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio on Daniel's Obsession With Silver: 'This Cancer Has to Be Stopped' — Watch Video

The battle against Terry Silver wages on, and the threat level of that powerful ponytail has never been higher. In the Season 5 premiere of Cobra Kai (now available to stream in full on Netflix; read a full premiere recap here), Daniel LaRusso’s life is consumed by Silver’s every waking move. While Miguel scours Mexico in search of his biological father (with Johnny and Robby right behind him), Daniel and Chozen try to figure out how they can defeat Silver’s controversial style of fighting that’s based almost entirely on deception. With Amanda being completely over the karate drama (can you blame...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Emmys 2022: Julia Garner Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Ozark

Ruth Langmore went out with a bang, on screen and off. At Monday’s Emmy Awards, Julia Garner won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark‘s fourth and final season. All told, Garner has won three Emmys for her work as Ruth in the Netflix thriller. Garner prevailed over Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Sarah Snook (Succession), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game),  Patricia Arquette (Severance) and J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).   In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Garner, we wrote, “With two Emmys already on her mantle for her breakout work as the plucky, potty-mouthed Ruth in the Netflix thriller, Garner in Season...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy