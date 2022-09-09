Ellen Pompeo Breaks Silence on New Part-Time Grey's Arrangement, Says Show Will 'Be Fine Without Me'

Ellen Pompeo is weighing in for the first time on her decision to scale back her Grey’s Anatomy workload .

As TVLine reported last month, Pompeo will continue to narrate the show in Season 19 but will only appear in a “ limited capacity ” — said to be just eight episodes (or less than half of the roughly 20-23 that will be produced). In her newly free time, she will be producing and starring in an as-yet-untitled limited series for Hulu .

In an interview with our sister site Deadline (watch below), Pomeo assured fans that Grey’s is “going to be just fine without me,” adding. “I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career on [ Grey’s ] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air.”

Regarding her new Hulu series, which was inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism, Pompeo says, “Hopefully, [ Grey’s ] fans [will watch]. I know there’s no guarantee of that. But I’m going to put the same heart and passion into that. It’s just eight little episodes, so it won’t take too much of your time.”

To help fill the looming Meredith void, Grey’s is introducing a slew of rookies . “We have these new amazing interns,” co-star Kevin McKidd recently enthused , adding that those incoming doctors will be pumping “new blood in the show.” ( Watch the newbies’ introduction in the Season 19 premiere here .)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premieres Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9/8c.