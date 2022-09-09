ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ellen Pompeo Breaks Silence on New Part-Time Grey's Arrangement, Says Show Will 'Be Fine Without Me'

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago

Ellen Pompeo is weighing in for the first time on her decision to scale back her Grey’s Anatomy workload .

As TVLine reported last month, Pompeo will continue to narrate the show in Season 19 but will only appear in a “ limited capacity ” — said to be just eight episodes (or less than half of the roughly 20-23 that will be produced). In her newly free time, she will be producing and starring in an as-yet-untitled limited series for Hulu .

In an interview with our sister site Deadline (watch below), Pomeo assured fans that Grey’s is “going to be just fine without me,” adding. “I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career on [ Grey’s ] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air.”

Regarding her new Hulu series, which was inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism, Pompeo says, “Hopefully, [ Grey’s ] fans [will watch]. I know there’s no guarantee of that. But I’m going to put the same heart and passion into that. It’s just eight little episodes, so it won’t take too much of your time.”

To help fill the looming Meredith void, Grey’s is introducing a slew of rookies . “We have these new amazing interns,” co-star Kevin McKidd recently enthused , adding that those incoming doctors will be pumping “new blood in the show.” ( Watch the newbies’ introduction in the Season 19 premiere here .)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premieres Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9/8c.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Was House of the Dragon Death So Sudden? Is DWTS Cast Kinda Great? Is Patient Mom the Worst? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Patient, The Bachelorette, What We Do in the Shadows, Dancing With the Stars! 1 | Is it almost distracting how sweaty the Blood & Treasure actors clearly (and truly) have been during these location shoots in Thailand? 2 | Were you a bit shocked that House of the Dragon killed off the ominous (and icky-looking) Crabfeeder in its third episode? And was it jarring to meet a character named simply Jason? Or does it  make sense, being...
TV SERIES
TVLine

New Amsterdam Season 5 Casts Finding Carter Vet Kathryn Prescott as Lauren Bloom's Estranged Sister

New Amsterdam is welcoming Kathryn Prescott (Finding Carter, the UK’s Skins) into one doc’s family: The actress will recur during the NBC drama’s fifth and final season as Dr. Lauren Bloom’s estranged sister, Vanessa, TVLine has learned exclusively. As teased in the official synopsis for Season 5, Lauren will be navigating “a complicated relationship” with her sibling, who is described as “a wild child who refuses to grow up, get a job, stay sober and play by the rules.” Translation: She is “Bloom’s worst nightmare.” “As we approach the end of the series, we wanted to give each character the opportunity to...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts First Look: The Other Two's Drew Tarver Is Jay's Cultist Friend

Is The Other Two star Drew Tarver trying to recruit a Ghosts hubby into his cult in TVLine’s exclusive first look from Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy? Tarver guest-stars in the Oct. 13 episode, in which “Sam becomes alarmed when the ghosts suggest Jay’s new friends may be part of a cult, run by a charismatic leader named Micah (played by Tarver),” per the official description. Micah befriends Jay during a pickup basketball game, after which he takes advantage of Jay’s desire to make some new pals and “ensnares Jay and Sam in his ‘vitality’ patch scheme, threatening their...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emmys 2022: Murray Bartlett Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for HBO's The White Lotus

Murray Bartlett‘s breakout role in HBO’s The White Lotus earned him his first Emmy on Monday, with the actor winning the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series prize. Bartlett prevailed over two of his White Lotus co-stars (Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy), as well as Dopesick‘s Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Seth Rogen and Michael Stuhlbarg. In his acceptance speech, Bartlett gave a shout-out to White Lotus creator Mike White. “My God, thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” he said of Smith. “I adore you and admire you.” The White Lotus also won Emmys for Outstanding...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Kevin Mckidd
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Kate Walsh
TVLine

ABC's Beauty and the Beast Special Casts Josh Groban as the Beast, Plus Rita Moreno and Joshua Henry

The hairy half of ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special will have a beautiful singing voice, at least: Josh Groban will play the Beast in the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration, the network announced on Friday. The chart-topping singer — who also recorded a song for the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action film starring Emma Watson — joins H.E.R., who was announced as playing the role of Belle back in July. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is billed as a “reimagining” of the classic 1991 animated film, with a blend of animation and live-action performances to be taped in...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
MOVIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu's The Dropout

That’s Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried to you. At Monday’s 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the Big Love vet snagged won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Seyfried prevailed over fellow nominees Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Toni Collette (The Staircase). In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Seyfried, we wrote, “Much has been made about the skill with which Seyfried replicated Elizabeth Holmes’ trademark, oft-ridiculed voice — and with good reason. She nailed her alter ego’s performative, authoritative baritone. But the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Without Me#Lsb Grey#Midwestern#Deadline
TVLine

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Stars From Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and More as They Arrive

Television’s biggest night is almost upon us. But before we can get to this year’s Emmys ceremony, we must first navigate television’s biggest red carpet. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC (8/7c) from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest names in TV are already gathering in pre-celebration. All eyes will be on the casts of this year’s most-nominated shows, including Succession (25), Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17). We’re also looking out for the stars of fan-favorite hits like freshman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

The Cleaning Lady Trailer Introduces Naveen Andrews' Season 2 Villain — Plus, Will Thony Find Her Son in Time?

Naveen Andrews’ recently announced Cleaning Lady character was first described as “gregarious and charming” — but that’s not the side of him we’re seeing in a new trailer for Season 2. In the promo released Friday (and embedded above), Andrews’ Robert Kamdar emerges as a “new player in the mix” that FBI Agent Miller is investigating amid his pursuit of the Barsamian crime syndicate. And in one of his first conversations with Arman, Robert sternly tells him, “Our deal is you work for me, doing what I need.” As previously reported, Robert also happens to be the ex-lover of Arman’s wife, Nadia, and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Titus Welliver Joins Titans Season 4 as Lex Luthor, November Premiere Set

Things are about to get hairy on HBO Max’s Titans, with the reveal that Deadwood alum Titus Welliver will appear in Season 4 as (a hirsute) Lex Luthor. Titans‘ take on the criminal mastermind “has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power,” showrunner Greg Walker told EW.com, which broke the news and has a first photo of Welliver’s bearded baddie. The supervillain’s on-camera introduction will, among other things, spark an identity crisis for Connor aka Superboy, who was created from a blend of DNA including Lex’s. “He’s explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self,”...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

John Oliver Eviscerates Law & Order Franchise, Accuses Dick Wolf of Peddling 'Fantasy' of Law Enforcement

Just days before NBC’s trio of Law & Order series returns with new episodes, John Oliver had some choice words for the franchise, and its overlord Dick Wolf, on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight. In the episode’s main segment (embedded above), Oliver took a deep dive into how cop shows “significantly distort the big picture of policing,” whether that means giving real-life police departments behind-the-scenes input on how they’re presented, or crafting a “false narrative of law enforcement” in which “exceptionally competent cops [are] working within a largely fair framework that mostly convicts white people.” “It’s presenting a world where the cops can...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Emmys 2022: Julia Garner Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Ozark

Ruth Langmore went out with a bang, on screen and off. At Monday’s Emmy Awards, Julia Garner won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark‘s fourth and final season. All told, Garner has won three Emmys for her work as Ruth in the Netflix thriller. Garner prevailed over Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Sarah Snook (Succession), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game),  Patricia Arquette (Severance) and J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).   In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Garner, we wrote, “With two Emmys already on her mantle for her breakout work as the plucky, potty-mouthed Ruth in the Netflix thriller, Garner in Season...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Barry Likely to End With Season 4 at HBO, Henry Winkler Says: 'They Don't Want to Push It' — Watch Video

Barry‘s next assignment may be his last one: The upcoming fourth season of the Bill Hader-led HBO comedy will likely be its last, costar Henry Winkler revealed. Winkler broke the news on the red carpet at Monday’s Emmys ceremony, where he’s also a nominee for best supporting actor in a comedy for his work on Barry. When our sister site Variety asked Winkler how many seasons he thinks Barry will run, Winkler responded: “Four.” That would mean the comedy would end after next season; HBO renewed Barry for Season 4 in May. (HBO declined to comment; a source tells TVLine that...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

She-Hulk Director: Madisynn/Wong Bonus Scene Didn't Exist in the Script

The mid-credits sequence in which She-Hulk viewers get to see Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Madisynn King, supreme party girl, fast become “besties” was not in the original script for Episode 4. The Disney+ comedy’s Sept. 8 episode opened with magician Donny Blaze (played by Entourage‘s Rhys Coiro) pulling Madisynn (Florida Girls‘ Patty Guggenheim) from the audience as a volunteer and then sending her into an interdimensional portal that the Mystic Arts dropout opened with his sling ring. Some time later, Madisynn fell through another portal into Wong’s (MCU vet Benedict Wong) Kamar-Taj crib, where she promptly spoiled his bingeing of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Rachel Bloom Joins Julia, Bling Ring Docuseries Trailer and More

Julia Child is getting a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rachel Bloom, who created and starred on the aforementioned CW dramedy, has joined the HBO Max series Julia for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports. The actress will recur as Elaine Levitch, “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on The French Chef.” Julia, which stars Sarah Lancashire as the acclaimed chef and David Hyde Pierce as her husband, debuted March 31 on the streamer. The comedy was renewed for a second season in May. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Love at First Lie, a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Michael Keaton Weighs In on Batgirl Movie Cancellation, Uncertainty About His Future as Batman

Michael Keaton can only assume that Warner Bros. Discovery’s shelving of the nearly-complete, HBO Max-bound Batgirl movie was a “good” business decision — even though it played a role in derailing his return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Asked by TVLine for his reaction to Batgirl’s unceremonious cancellation, Keaton said in the Emmys press room on Monday night, “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a good one. “I really don’t know,” he made a point to add. “I don’t follow that that much.” Keaton had just collected his first ever Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actor...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Elton John Farewell Livestream, Moon Girl Trailer and More

Saturday’s alright for fighting, but Sunday’s good for a concert livestream in the comfort of your own home. Disney+ will livestream Elton John‘s Sunday, Nov. 20, performance of his final tour, the streaming service announced Saturday as part of its D23 Expo celebration. Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will mark nearly five decades from the performance that made John a household name.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, EP Detail June's 'Dismantle Gilead' Checklist Going Into Season 5 — Watch

A handmaid’s work is never done. When Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, it quickly becomes apparent that the death of Commander Fred Waterford — which took place at the end of Season 4 — didn’t provide the catharsis June hoped for. “I think that June thought that Fred was her villain. Fred was the one that, if she vanquished him, she would feel some sort of release from her past,” series star/executive producer Elisabeth Moss tells TVLine in the video above. “And that doesn’t work.” As fans will recall, the finale showed Moss’ June luring Commander Waterford, who’d...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy