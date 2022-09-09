ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

Yet another thing to delay new car deliveries: a rail strike

The last thing the automotive industry and new car buyers need are more delays in the supply and delivery chain, yet another major disruption is brewing. A strike by U.S. rail workers could happen if the railroads and unions can’t settle their differences before an early Friday walkout deadline.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy