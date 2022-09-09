Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Ford's new Mustang has crisp looks and a feature that lets you rev the engine from outside the car
The seventh-generation Mustang has arrived with a V8 option, a special drifting brake, and a modern take on the sports car's iconic styling.
CARS・
Autoblog
Yet another thing to delay new car deliveries: a rail strike
The last thing the automotive industry and new car buyers need are more delays in the supply and delivery chain, yet another major disruption is brewing. A strike by U.S. rail workers could happen if the railroads and unions can’t settle their differences before an early Friday walkout deadline.
Comments / 0