New York Yankees All-Star catcher Jose Trevino goes on paternity list

The New York Yankees placed All-Star catcher Jose Trevino on the paternity list prior to Friday night’s game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

New York recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Trevino, 29, is batting .254 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 101 games, his first with the Yankees after being acquired from the Texas Rangers just prior to the start of the season. Trevino hit nine homers in parts of four seasons with Texas.

Rortvedt, who turns 25 on Sept. 25, was acquired in the offseason from the Minnesota Twins as part of the deal in which third baseman Josh Donaldson went to New York and catcher Gary Sanchez went to the Twins.

Rortvedt played 31 games at the Triple-A level this season and batted .211 with four homers and 12 RBIs. He was a second-round pick by the Twins in 2016.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: