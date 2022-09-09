ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Since they were first introduced in America, cinnamon rolls have been a favorite for breakfasts , brunches and snacks. Crisp, chewy and fluffy on in the inside while being slathering all over with sweet icing, it's hard to find anything better.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the tastiest cinnamon rolls in each state, from classic takes on the sweet treats to gargantuan and robust rolls perfect for splitting with a friend. According to the site:

"From the big-as-your-face pastries at greasy spoon diners to the gooey, gourmet buns topped with crunch bits like bacon crumbles and pecans, the delectable cinnamon roll was brought to the United States by Swedish and German immigrants in the 17th century."

So which bakery in Louisiana beat all the rest to claim the top spot?

Counterspace

According to the list, Counterspace in Baton Rouge serves up the best cinnamon rolls in all of Louisiana. This bakery gives customers a chance to bake their own rolls at home without the hassle of measuring and rolling them out theirselves.

Counterspace is located at 7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite D, in Baton Rouge.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"A cute-as-can-be bakery, Counterspace offers a cookie subscription service and take-and-bake cinnamon rolls so you can make your own treats throughout the week. The four-pack of cinnamon rolls come with cream cheese frosting. As a bonus, your kitchen will smell like cinnamon rolls once you pop them in the oven."

Read more about each state's most delicious cinnamon rolls by checking out Eat This, Not That 's full report .

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom

Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education revealed on September 12, 2022, that Louisiana receives great grades for empowering parents in their children’s education and encouraging educational independence. In a new...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Could Louisiana eliminate income tax?

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s House Ways and Means Committee will soon be studying the state’s tax structure with the possibility of eliminating the state’s income tax. Representative Richard Nelson, a Republican from Mandeville, has asked the committee to make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax.
LOUISIANA STATE
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
602
Post
293K+
Views
