Police working to identify victims recorded in Florida park bathrooms

Sanibel, FL - Police are trying to identify 55 people who were secretly recorded using a family restroom after a hidden camera was installed inside of a fake smoke detector at a Southwest Florida park.

Investigators with the Sanibel Police department are working to identify the victims who were recorded in the restrooms at Bowman’s Beach Park in July.

Authorities say on July 28th, Sanibel authorities found two video recording devices in the family restrooms.

More than 270 videos were found recorded to the devices.

Authorities say the video ran on continuous loop in five-minute increments and that some of the victims appear in more than one video clip.

Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso after the device was found.

The Sanibel Police Department says the devices were found after a public works employee noticed the new devices and notified authorities.

After verifying that the devices weren’t installed by the city, police obtained a warrant to open it.

Inside, they found a hidden camera.

Caruso was arrested on August 19th at Chicago's O'Hare airport on several felony charges.

Possible victims who could have been recorded are urged to contact Sanibel Police immediately.