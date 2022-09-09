Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta STRONG WINDS AND HIGH SURF EXPECTED ACROSS THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A potent storm system, the extra-tropical remnants of Typhoon Merbok, is expected to move from the Northern Pacific Thursday, through the Southern Bering Thursday night and Friday morning, and into the Northern Bering Sea late Friday into Saturday. This system will undergo rapid cyclogenesis (strengthening) as it moves through the Bering Sea, deepening from 965 mb Thursday to around 945 mb by Friday afternoon. While there is still some uncertainty on the exact track and strength of this system, model guidance is converging on a track taking the low from near Attu Island Thursday afternoon to Saint Matthew Island by Saturday morning. For the Kuskokwim Delta, winds are expected to increase by late morning Friday and continue through Saturday morning before slowly diminishing Saturday night. Sustained winds of 50 to 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible, especially along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. The combination of strong winds and fetch will also produce a storm surge along the coast, leading to the potential for coastal erosion and flooding along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. Current guidance is indicating a potential surge of 5 to 7 feet above normal highest tide line along the entirety of the Kuskokwim Delta coast, including Kuskokwim Bay. We will continue to closely monitor this storm. Those with interests on or near the Kuskokwim Delta Coast should keep close tabs on this storm and be prepared to take protective actions. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc.
Air Quality Alert issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 11:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills The Wyoming Air Quality Division has issued an air quality alert for wildfire smoke in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Wednesday.. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lander and west central Eureka Counties through 415 PM PDT At 346 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Grass Valley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lander and west central Eureka Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Southwest Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southwest Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Elko County through 430 PM PDT At 359 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lee, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lee, South Fork and Spring Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 15:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST/5 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. The flash flooding threat has ended for these areas. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 5 PM MST/5 PM PDT/ this afternoon.
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following areas, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will continue to decrease in coverage over northwest Arizona through early this evening, but will still pose a risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding primarily for areas north of Peach Springs and Dolan Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Owyhee County through 645 PM MDT At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Twin Butte, or 37 miles southwest of Glenns Ferry, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lookout Butte and Winter Camp Butte around 640 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If recreating on American Falls Reservoir or Lake Walcott, consider moving to shore now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm or strong winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds OUTFLOW BOUNDARY FROM DISSIPATING THUNDERSTORMS OVER INL PUSHING SOUTH TOWARD MINIDOKA, ABERDEEN, STERLING, AND THE AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR THROUGH 630 PM At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm outflow boundary extending from 12 miles west of Taber to 14 miles west of Springfield to 21 miles west of Aberdeen to 18 miles south of Craters Of The Moon, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could create difficult driving conditions as well as hazardous boating conditions on American Falls Reservoir and Lake Walcott. Locations impacted include American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Springfield, Sterling, Pilar Butte and Bear Trap Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
High Wind Watch issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-17 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Pribilof Islands HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT FOR THE PRIBILOF ISLANDS * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 65 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Typhoon Merbok will transition to a strong extra-tropical low pressure system and is expected to intensify as it moves from the Northwest Pacific Ocean into the Bering Sea from Thursday to Saturday. There is some uncertainty in the storm track on Friday, but current forecasts indicate a swath of strong southwesterly winds moving over the Islands Friday. Currently St. Paul is favored to get higher winds than St. George due to the proximity to the low center, which is forecast to be west of St. Matthew Island by Friday afternoon. However, both areas are still forecast to receive gusts in the 70 to 85 mph range with the current forecast.
Flood Watch issued for Central Mountains, Southwest Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 17:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southwest Utah; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Excessive runoff may result in flooding dowstream of burn scars, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay will move across Utah today, bringing deep tropical moisture and ample instability that will aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms. Any storms that develop have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall capable of producing flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Central Aleutians, Western Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must travel. Target Area: Central Aleutians; Western Aleutians HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Aleutians and Western Aleutians. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 10 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Typhoon Merbok will transition to an extra- tropical low pressure system and will intensify as it moves from the Northwest Pacific Ocean into the Bering Sea from Thursday to Saturday. Initially, winds will be south to southwest out ahead of the low, then switch to the west as the low passes to the north. The core of the strongest winds are expected in an area east of Attu Island and west of Adak. Winds should begin to slowly diminish through the day Friday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter, Randall by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, northeastern Randall, southwestern Carson and southeastern Potter Counties through 715 PM CDT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Tanglewood, or 11 miles northeast of Canyon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Claude, Lake Tanglewood, Washburn, Palo Duro Canyon, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Bernalillo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following county, Bernalillo. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 437 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Albuquerque, South Valley, North Valley and Carnuel. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 157 and 171. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 216 and 225. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Watch issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A potent storm system, the extra-tropical remnants of Typhoon Merbok, is expected to move from the Northern Pacific Thursday, through the Southern Bering Thursday night and Friday morning, and into the Northern Bering Sea late Friday into Saturday. Winds are expected to increase by late morning Friday and continue through Saturday morning before slowly diminishing Saturday night.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST /800 PM MDT/. * At 403 PM MST /503 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hualapai Hilltop, Grand Canyon National Park, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Little Coyote Canyon, and Havasu Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Ector; Ward; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ECTOR...NORTHEASTERN WARD...SOUTHEASTERN WINKLER AND NORTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monahans, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monahans and Monahans Sandhills State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 83 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Brewster; Jeff Davis; Pecos FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN BREWSTER, SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL PECOS COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Brewster, Southeastern Jeff Davis and West Central Pecos Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph Areas of Dense Fog Possible Tonight into Tomorrow Morning Clear skies and calm conditions are expected to once again lead to fog formation overnight. The potential is also there for some dense fog to form, although the extent and residence time of it is still uncertain. Motorists may want to be prepared for a few more minutes on their morning drive. Upon encountering low visibility, motorists should take extra caution while driving including slowing down, turning on low beam headlights, and leaving extra space between you and the driver in front of you. Also, use extra caution while buses are around picking up students during the morning hours.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Brewster County in southwestern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of Marathon, or 32 miles southeast of Alpine, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santiago Peak and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
