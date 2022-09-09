ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Authorities seek the public's help to find suspect who killed man in March

By City News Service
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to find the man who attacked and killed another man in March at the Metro A Line station in the Willowbrook area of the county.

Oscar Ayala was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a man who had been a fellow passenger on the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Ayala, who had turned 28 in February, died at a hospital three days after the attack, and his cause of death was listed as "blunt force head trauma," according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Homicide detectives and family members held a news conference Friday morning at the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau offices, where security images of the suspect were displayed.

"We want justice to be served for Oscar," a family member said.

The wanted man, described only as an Hispanic adult, was wearing a red "gaiter-style" mask, a long-sleeve white T-shirt, and a blue/gray jacket. He carried a backpack.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

