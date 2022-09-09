Read full article on original website
my40.tv
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
my40.tv
Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center renamed Grove Street Community Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center has a new name. On Tuesday night, city council members voted to approve calling it the Grove Street Community Center. The center, which has been open since the late 1970s, will still focus on helping older adults but will also expand...
WLOS.com
Retired FDNY chiefs, Haywood Co. community pause to reflect, remember lives lost on 9/11
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County community members came together for a memorial service to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022, about 100 community members attended the 11th annual 9/11 memorial service held by the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department. “I think we all...
my40.tv
Transylvania gets about $1 million in grant money to repair streambanks
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred left a lasting impression on some mountain waterways. But grant money is on the way to help repair the damage. Transylvania County will use the money to help restore the streambanks damaged by the storm last year. About $1...
my40.tv
Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
my40.tv
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
Ribbon cut on new hospital in rural western North Carolina
Officials cut the ribbon on a new hospital in rural western North Carolina which is set to open over the weekend.
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: 'Perfect storm'
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city's liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. "I think what you're seeing in Asheville right...
North Carolina ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
my40.tv
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
my40.tv
Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
my40.tv
'More than unsightly trash:' Advocates push for ban on single-use plastic in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council will soon consider a proposal to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags in the city. A phased-approach proposal was approved by the city’s Governance Committee on Wednesday. “It’s a lot more than unsightly trash, it’s a really big urgent...
my40.tv
Townhouse project could bring more affordable housing to West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An affordable housing project has been proposed for a West Asheville plot of land. Mountain Housing Opportunities wants to put 11 townhomes on a lot off Pineview Street, near State Street and Michigan Avenue. At least six of the homes would be marketed as affordable.
McDowell Co. couple charged with drug trafficking
According to McDowell County Sheriff's Office, a Marion couple has been charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday after finding 75 grams of methamphetamine in the couple's car.
Investigators ID bodies found off I-40 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff deputies in Burke County identified two bodies that were found on Sept. 6 off Interstate 40 at Exit 119. The bodies of Daniel Allan Nolan Jr., 45, and Jocelyn Danielle Hall, 39, both from Ohio, were found in the woods off the entrance ramp for Hildebran.
FOX Carolina
Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
Former Democrat sheriff blames anti-cop rhetoric, bail reform for crime surge in popular tourist destination
A former Democrat sheriff blamed anti-police rhetoric Wednesday for the crime surge in Asheville, North Carolina, as rising crime has hit the popular tourist destination in recent years. Former Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan, who left the Democratic Party, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss what led to the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
my40.tv
Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
