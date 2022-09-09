Read full article on original website
Vickie Jowers
5d ago
Praying that she returns home safely. 🙏
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
CBS 46
Prominent attorney Page Pate accidentally drowns off Georgia coast
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died in an accidental drowning Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm,...
WRDW-TV
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber who left his wallet at the scene was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 crime at an Augusta gas station. The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020, after Isaiah Williams, now 33, walked into a Texaco on Windsor Spring Road, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
WRDW-TV
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
WJCL
New data: Chatham County fifth in the state for absentee ballots requested
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Election Day is less than two months away, and Wednesday the Georgia Secretary of State's office provided new data on absentee ballot requests. Through Wednesday, 124,607 Georgia have requested their mail-in absentee ballot requests. That includes 2,668 military or overseas voters. Fulton County accounts for...
WJCL
Earthquake reported near Georgia-South Carolina state line
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in...
Plane, body of pilot remain submerged in South Carolina lake after crash
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
NBC News
Son dedicated to finding missing Aiken, South Carolina mom Lisa Shuttleworth 19 years later, "I'm for certain going to figure it out."
“She was always the life of the party,” Ryan Shuttleworth told Dateline. “She was just a cool mom.”. On September 3, 2003, Ryan’s mother, 34-year-old Lisa Shuttleworth, disappeared in Aiken, South Carolina. Ryan told Dateline his family is from the North Augusta area of South Carolina. “It’s...
WJCL
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Timeline: Dates, events surrounding investigation into South Carolina family
A son and mother found shot to death on their Lowcountry property. News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines. Not only for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old charged with child molestation of 5-year-old in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with child molestation after an alleged incident involving a 5-year-old girl in Columbia County. According to the affidavit, the incident occurred on Sept. 4. The Columbia County inmate bookings show Da’shaun Emmanuel Howard was booked Sept. 8.
WRDW-TV
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on Sixth Street in front of Delmac’s Store. The Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
