Richmond County, GA

Vickie Jowers
5d ago

Praying that she returns home safely. 🙏

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
WJCL

Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
CBS 46

Prominent attorney Page Pate accidentally drowns off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died in an accidental drowning Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm,...
WRDW-TV

Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber who left his wallet at the scene was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 crime at an Augusta gas station. The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020, after Isaiah Williams, now 33, walked into a Texaco on Windsor Spring Road, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
WRDW-TV

Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
WJCL

Earthquake reported near Georgia-South Carolina state line

An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
WRDW-TV

17-year-old charged with child molestation of 5-year-old in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with child molestation after an alleged incident involving a 5-year-old girl in Columbia County. According to the affidavit, the incident occurred on Sept. 4. The Columbia County inmate bookings show Da’shaun Emmanuel Howard was booked Sept. 8.
WRDW-TV

Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on Sixth Street in front of Delmac’s Store. The Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
