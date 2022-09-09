Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
KENS 5
Victim's mother pleads for justice while manhunt continues for capital murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The mother of a murder victim has a strong message for man accused of killing her daughter, still on the run from police. “He needs to repent and we need justice,” said DenMica Eugene. Hollywood Park Police has an active capital murder warrant out for...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside home accused of shooting at neighbor’s home, dog
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to try to convince a man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side mobile home into surrendering peacefully. The 28-year-old man is believed to be armed. In fact, police described the situation that began unfolding after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigating fatal hit and run on the West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on the West side. According to KSAT-12, the victim was hit at around 2:40 A.M. Wednesday as he was walking along the off-ramp from Loop 410 near Ingram Road. The driver of the vehicle...
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
17-year-old arrested and charged in the murder of 15-year-old Ethan Soto
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly four months after a 15-year-old was shot and killed, San Antonio Police arrest a 17-year-old they believe is the shooter. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block of Alston Street on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they found Ethan Soto lying in a pool of blood, shot multiple times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armed man barricaded on San Antonio's East Side for more than 12 hours
The man fired a gun at his neighbors dog and house.
KSAT 12
SAPD officer fired after she was found asleep in car with blood-alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was found asleep behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit has been fired, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates. Rosemary Caudillo received the indefinite suspension, tantamount to firing, in June, four months...
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
KSAT 12
Have you seen this man? San Antonio police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of aggravated robbery at a Walmart. A man entered the Walmart in the 900 block of Bandera Road on Friday afternoon and selected merchandise before exiting the store without paying for it, SAPD said. Store employees, including...
KTSA
One injured in shooting at apartment in San Antonio’s Medical Center
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment in the Medical Center area. According to KSAT-12, a call came in Monday night for multiple shots fired at an apartment complex on Oak Manor Drive. When officers made it to the scene, they...
SAPD working to get barricaded man out of home after 24-hour long standoff on far southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police officers and SWAT have been working for 24 hours to get a barricaded suspect in custody who began acting erratically before firing at his neighbor's dog on the far southeast side. Authorities say no one has been harmed in the incident, which is...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
foxsanantonio.com
Sentencing underway for convicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO - The sentencing phase is underway for Michelle Barrientes Vela. The former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable was found guilty of two counts of tampering with evidence. Now, a judge must decide her fate after she was found guilty of trying to cover up documents related to an...
Comments / 0