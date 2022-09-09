Read full article on original website
Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge’s ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November’s election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state...
New book details political pressure on prosecutors from Trump's DOJ
Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman says he’s willing to participate in a Senate investigation after describing political pressure from Trump’s Justice Department.
Russia looks to block Zelensky video address at UN assembly
Russia is expected to oppose a proposal for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the U.N. General Assembly via a pre-recorded video, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s mission to the U.N. told The Hill that 38 countries have co-sponsored a draft decision to permit Zelensky’s video, and the General Assembly will consider the measure by the end of the week.
