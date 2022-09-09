Russia is expected to oppose a proposal for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the U.N. General Assembly via a pre-recorded video, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s mission to the U.N. told The Hill that 38 countries have co-sponsored a draft decision to permit Zelensky’s video, and the General Assembly will consider the measure by the end of the week.

