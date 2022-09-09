Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Collider
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
Collider
'Willow' Trailer Breakdown: The Magical Cult Classic Returns
Since Prime Video has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix has The Witcher, and HBO has House of the Dragon, it was only a matter of time before Disney+ entered the high fantasy streaming competition. This fall will see the debut of Willow, the long-anticipated sequel series to the 1988 film of the same name. Although the original Willow was met with a mixed response when it first debuted in theaters, there’s been a strong cult affinity for George Lucas’ fantasy adventure. Rumors about a potential follow-up have persisted for years.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
MCU's Thunderbolts: What Were the Anti-Heroes Up to the Last Time We Saw Them?
The Thunderbolts finally became MCU official when it was announced by Kevin Feige during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con last July, sparking up speculations about who will be the lucky characters on the team. But it was during the recent D23 Expo when fans got confirmation on who exactly will be part of the mischievous group, and they are sure to cause a lot of chaos in the MCU.
Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
Collider
'Stargirl' Season 3: Why Joel McHale's Return as Starman Elevates the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stargirl.Season 3 of the CW's Arrowverse-adjacent ensemble supe saga Stargirl has not only expanded the scope of the JSA but also followed through on the long-teased, full-time addition of Sylvester Pemberton, otherwise known as Starman, played by Joel McHale. Though there is initially a mutual warm welcome to the Dugan-Whitmore home, things start to turn sour when Sylvester begins to seek revenge on former members of the ISA. This, coupled with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson)’s immense respect for Sylvester, creates a new set of thematic layers that elevates Stargirl's continually evolving analysis of the definition of “good” and “evil.”
Collider
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Causeway’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry Excel In Story of Escape and Recovery | TIFF 2022
When we first meet Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), she can barely take care of herself. She struggles to get a toothbrush in her mouth, spouts at things that she doesn’t mean to say, and needs help learning how to do the everyday things she used to take for granted—all thanks to a brain injury she suffered while serving in Afghanistan. As soon as she starts to feel some semblance of normalcy, Lynsey starts trying to figure out how to reenlist, an idea that everyone but herself believes to be a terrible idea. Ever since she has returned home in New Orleans, Lynsey feels the need to escape this place she already made it out of once before.
Collider
'Captain America: New World Order's Director Reveals When Filming Begins
With SDCC and D23 in the rearview mirror, Marvel fans are clamoring for new details about their most anticipated Phase 5 projects. During the Marvel Studios Showcase panel this weekend, Marvel's president Kevin Fiege rolled out a handful of cast announcements, including the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up and the cast joining Anthony Mackie in the fourth Captain America movie—Captain America: New World Order—which will see Mackie's first feature-length flight as Captain America, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solder. In the press line following the panel, Collider's own Christina Raddish caught up with the film's director Julius Onah to chat about the film and get one of the most pressing questions answered. When will Captain America: New World Order start filming?
Collider
'The People’s Joker' Director on the Legality of Unofficial DC Movie
The People’s Joker is embracing the playful tagline, “An illegal queer coming of age comic book movie by Vera Drew,” but it seems as though Warner Bros. is taking things a bit more seriously. The TIFF website just revealed that The People’s Joker has been withdrawn from the film festival due to “rights issues.”
Collider
10 Best Love Interests of Dick Grayson's Nightwing, The First Robin
Batman has certainly had his fair share of love interests, but his first Robin, Dick Grayson, gives him a run for his money. After dropping the Robin identity and leaving Gotham for Blüdhaven, he took up the mantle of Nightwing. As a solo act, Grayson became quite the heartthrob across DC Comics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Werewolf by Night': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Marvel already has an incredibly impressive slate of film and television series ahead of them in the remaining entries into the new Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ranging from the return of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all the way to the next major ensemble event film with Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), it's shocking that the MCU can still pack in any more new characters or ideas. Yet, they still are, and at their showcase presence at this year's annual D23 Expo, studio head Kevin Feige took the stage to finally reveal a secretive new project.
Collider
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
Collider
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero Reunite for 'Digman'
Paramount and MTV Entertainment have revealed who will be joining Andy Samberg in his new animated return to television Digman! The series has added six new names to the list including Samberg's old Brooklynn Nine-Nine co-star Melissa Fumero and I Think You Should Leave star Tim Robinson. Making up the rest of the voice cast is Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).
Collider
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
Collider
From 'The Wire' to 'Game of Thrones': 9 TV Characters We Wish Hadn't Left Their Shows So Soon
It's a sad fact of TV watching that your favorite character may not be there for a show's entire run. Like people in real life, TV characters are mortal, and their demises can lead to higher stakes and more drama for the show they leave behind. Sometimes, they get off lighter and will be written out of the show in a way that spares them their lives. But in this instance, the result is the same for the viewer: a character they may like has vanished from the TV show they once belonged to, and storylines continue without them, for better or worse.
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Soundtrack Scares Up October Release Date
The release date for the upcoming Halloween Ends soundtrack has just been set, and the track list is scaring up some serious excitement from horror fans and music nerds alike. The new film, which is set to conclude the relaunched Halloween saga that premiered in 2018, has done an excellent job of balancing tribute to the previous installations of the horror franchise and bringing a fresh perspective to a long-running series. The new soundtrack for the upcoming film continues that tradition, by including a new, but just as haunting John Carpenter score for the film. The soundtrack is set to be released on October 14, 2022.
Collider
How 'Hey Arnold!' Has Remained a Beloved Animated Classic
In Season 1, Episode 8 of Craig Bartlett’s Hey Arnold!, our titular character Arnold (voiced by Toran Caudell for season one, which features most of the episodes mentioned here) is determined to achieve 4th grade glory by way of “The List:” a legendary document passed from kid generation to kid generation, comprising everything a kid needs to do to have the perfect Saturday. The list is filled with all the classics from waking up to eat the sugariest cereal while watching cartoons to riding your bike down the tallest hill in the neighborhood. Why wouldn’t Arnold be excited and ready to take on such a challenge?
Collider
'Halo' Season 2 Begins Filming
Master Chief has returned to set. Paramount+ announced that their hit action-drama Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing on the streamer. Production is currently taking place in Iceland with additional filming scheduled to take place later this year in Budapest, Hungary.
Comments / 0