SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Road.

There is currently no word on damage to the home. Salinas Fire and PG&E are currently at the scene, according to our reporter.

This is a developing story.

