ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Midview grad Dustin Crum signs with Ottawa of CFL

As an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs, Dustin Crum of Midview was one of the last cuts in Kansas City. He wasn’t out of professional football for long. Crum recently signed with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League. In the preseason with the Chiefs, Crum was...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy