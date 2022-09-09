Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Midview grad Dustin Crum signs with Ottawa of CFL
As an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs, Dustin Crum of Midview was one of the last cuts in Kansas City. He wasn’t out of professional football for long. Crum recently signed with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League. In the preseason with the Chiefs, Crum was...
Morning Journal
Firelands vs. Columbia volleyball: Falcons stand alone at top of LC8 following sweep
It’s no secret: Firelands plans to go undefeated in the Lorain County League and not share the conference championship like it did in 2021. Sept. 13, the Falcons swept the up-and-coming Columbia Raiders in three sets to stand alone in first place in the conference standings. “This was a...
