MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been under a bit of a rainy spell, but a cold front will move in today and bring much drier and cooler air. We have a chance for a stray shower to move through ahead of the front today but not everyone will get rain. Make sure you have your rain gear at the ready just in case you get caught under one of the storms.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO