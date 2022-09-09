Read full article on original website
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District released an updated statement on the cancellation of the Wildcats game against West Lauderdale. The MPSD stated that after an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismisal and several other credible threats on September 9th, 2022. The decision was made to cancel the football game as Meridian High also said that the top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students, and visitors are safe while attending events on campus.
Kosciusko vs Choctaw County game moved to Ackerman
Another Kosciusko Whippets home football game is having to change locations. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the game against Choctaw County will now be played in Ackerman instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “Due to further delays with...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the cancellation of a football game Sept. 9 between the Meridian Wildcats and West Lauderdale Knights. “After an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismissal and several other credible threats on September 9, 2022,...
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue
Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
A cold front moves in and brings much drier and cooler air for the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been under a bit of a rainy spell, but a cold front will move in today and bring much drier and cooler air. We have a chance for a stray shower to move through ahead of the front today but not everyone will get rain. Make sure you have your rain gear at the ready just in case you get caught under one of the storms.
Dedication held for Ray Rogers Memorial Highway
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, officials dedicated a segment of U.S. Highway 80 in Pearl as the Ray Rogers Memorial Highway. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Sen. Dean Kirby, Rep. Tom Weathersby and Pearl Mayor Jake Windham to dedicate the portion of U.S. 80 in Ray Rogers’ name. The event was […]
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
City of Brandon names new police chief
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North in Meridian, under I-20/59 at Exit 154B. It’s expected to be in place for three weeks. The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the...
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
Man killed when tractor he was driving on rural Mississippi highway was struck by another vehicle
One person was killed when the tractor he was driving along a rural Mississippi highway was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon. WTOK in Meridian reports that the tractor operator was killed in an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Road. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. the...
Mississippi man, 44, charged after allegedly picking up underage girls from homes, driving them around state
A 44-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with rape after he reportedly picked up a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl Friday night and traveled around the state with them until the missing girls were found Sunday morning. Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies first announced the underage girls had been found...
Marion, Quitman receive multi-million dollar water grants
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -The $3.4 million grant coming from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is going to be used throughout the town for its water infrastructure. A good portion of the grant is going to a new water tank. The mayor said he believes that with this new water tank, the town will have more to offer as businesses look for new places to grow.
Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba
MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
Body of missing Mississippi man found after cell phone was pinged, his debit card was reportedly used nearby
The body of a missing man has been found after his cell phone was pinged at a location in New Hebron. Carson Sistrunk, of Pearl, was reported missing Monday. A report was filed with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and listed on NCIC. In addition to his cell phone...
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Active Newton County Coroner, Rebecca Burton, confirmed to WTOK that one child and one adult were found dead at about 11:30 P.M. Friday night. The deaths happened on Newton Calhoun Rd. in Newton County. These are all the details that Burton was able to release at...
