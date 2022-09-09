5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday.

According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The follow-up investigation ended with five Topekans under arrest. These included:

Ryan Barranco, 36

Breanna Watson, 31

Holly Taylor, 45 Aggravated battery Aggravated robbery Aggravated assault Theft under $500

Preston Patterson, 39

Lauren Ortiz, 32 Aggravated battery Aggravated robbery Aggravated assault Theft under $500 Possession of meth with intent to distribute Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Felon in possession of a firearm



